RPG Group To Invest $1.6 Million In A Climate Resilience Project In Andhra Pradesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai & Bengaluru, 11th August, 2025: Asvata Climate Solutions, the carbon credit venture of RPG Group, and Equilibrium, announced a strategic partnership to scale a regenerative agriculture project in Andhra Pradesh. The project, under execution in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, will benefit over 40,000 livelihoods, including 10,000 small holder farmers in the region
A combined investment of approx. $2 million from Asvata and Equilibrium will be utilised to restore 8,000 hectares of farmland, sequestering 30,000 tonnes of CO2e annually.
Key intervention areas:
Educating and supporting farmers to adopt climate-smart practices like Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), reduced tillage, and cover cropping.
These techniques reduce water use by up to 30%, lower input costs, and improve soil health, while unlocking new income streams through carbon markets.
Asvata and Equilibrium will work together on project strategy, with Equilibrium leading project management and execution. The interventions are projected to extend to 25,000 hectares of land by 2027 as the project progresses.
Navin Mathur, COO, Asvata Climate Solutions, said, "At Asvata, our core promise is building scalable climate solutions that deliver measurable impact to benefit the planet, people and businesses. Together with Equilibrium, our investment is to support climate-smart agriculture and drive inclusive, long-term resilience."
Siddhanth Jayaram, Founder, Equilibrium, said, "At Equilibrium, we design every intervention to reflect the realities of local landscapes. In Andhra Pradesh, our project has helped tackle water stress, improve soil health and crop yields there by ensuring transition to climate smart agriculture remains permanent over decades. This partnership with Asvata reinforces the quality and impact of our interventions. Collectively, we are excited to scale and build solutions that can stand as models for climate leadership in the global south."
This project is built on a blended finance model that brings together philanthropic support, catalytic funding, and commercial investment. This structured approach has enabled the initiative to scale effectively while maintaining measurable impact for farmers, supported by Equilibrium's proprietary digital MRV (D-MRV) platform to monitor water savings, soil health improvements, and carbon sequestration in real time.
As climate variability and unpredictable rainfall increasingly affect farming in Andhra Pradesh, the model presents a practical, replicable pathway for climate adaptation in other regions.
USAID's Water and Energy for Food program and Equilibrium provided the early-stage risk capital to invest in areas where traditional finance rarely flows; in community mobilisation, farmer training, and the design of robust data systems that anchor on credibility and long-term impact.
About Asvata Climate Solutions:
Asvata, the carbon credit venture of RPG Group, is on a mission to take climate actions that create multiple positive effects. Our projects benefit communities, ecosystems and living environments. We work in the Compliance and Voluntary carbon markets. We finance and develop a wide portfolio of community-based, nature-based, industrial, energy efficiency and waste management projects. RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of USD 5.2 billion.
About Equilibrium:
Equilibrium is a full-stack carbon removal company that builds scalable, high-integrity carbon projects in the global south. With a focus on advanced climate science, digital MRV, and blended finance models Equilibrium works with various private corporations, public institutions and Non-Governmental Organizations to deliver measurable long-term climate resilience. Since 2022, we've built a portfolio of nature based and engineered carbon removal across agroforestry, regenerative agriculture, mangrove, and biochar projects across India- supporting over 60,000 farmers and coastal communities, with a pipeline of over 10 million tonnes of permanent CO2 removal.
