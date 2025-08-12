403
Court Upholds Ruling: Ukrainian Airline Must Compensate PS752 Victims’ Families
(MENAFN) Ontario’s highest court has affirmed a previous decision requiring Ukrainian International Airlines to compensate families of those killed when Flight PS752 was struck down in 2020.
The tragic incident involved 176 people onboard—including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents—when two Iranian missiles hit the plane shortly after it took off from Tehran. Iran claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps mistakenly believed the aircraft was a threat and launched the attack.
Last year, a Canadian court found the airline negligent for failing to conduct a thorough risk assessment before the flight departed from a conflict zone.
Under the Montreal Convention, families are entitled to seek damages up to $180,000, with potential increases if the airline’s negligence is proven.
This ruling means Ukrainian International Airlines cannot cap the compensation paid to the victims’ families, as the court rejected the airline’s appeal against the earlier judgment.
Joe Fiorante, legal representative for several families, praised the outcome.
“The ruling of the Court of Appeal brings a small measure of justice for the families,” Fiorante said in a statement released by media.
Despite the ruling, families are also pursuing compensation from Iran, whose officials have acknowledged the plane was downed by mistake.
Global Affairs Canada noted, five years post-crash, that Iran has yet to accept full legal accountability for the disaster.
While legal actions against Iran under international law are underway, Canadian officials caution that resolution could take years.
In addition to Canadians, victims included citizens from Sweden, Ukraine, the UK, Germany, Afghanistan, and Iran.
