Cristiano Ronaldo-Georgina Rodriguez's Fairytale Romance - A Timeline Of Their 9-Year Journey To Engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship began in 2016 with a chance meeting. Over nine years, they've built a strong, loving family-facing life's highs and lows, culminating in a beautiful engagement in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for nearly a decade, and their love story has touched millions of fans around the world. From a simple meeting in a store to raising a family and now getting engaged, their journey has been full of love, challenges, and special moments.

Check out the timeline of their beautiful relationship - from their first meeting to the big“yes”:

2016 – Love at First Sight

Their story began in 2016 when Georgina worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Ronaldo came in one day, and both said it was“love at first sight.” That meeting changed both of their lives forever.

2017 – Going Public and Growing Their Family

In January 2017, the couple made their first public appearance together at The Best FIFA Football Awards. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their first daughter, Alana Martina. Georgina also stepped into the role of a loving mother to Ronaldo's three other children - Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo - making them a happy blended family.

2018 to 2020 – New Life in Italy

When Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, the family moved to Turin, Italy. Georgina started building her own identity - attending events, working with brands, and sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. She became a strong support system for Ronaldo during this time.

2022 – Heartbreak and Strength

In April 2022, Georgina and Ronaldo shared the heartbreaking news that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had passed away. Their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived and brought them strength during this difficult time. That same year, Georgina released her Netflix documentary I Am Georgina, giving fans a closer look into her life, love, and motherhood.

2023 – A New Chapter in Saudi Arabia

After Ronaldo signed with Al Nassr FC, the family moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They adjusted to a new culture and lifestyle, often sharing moments from their life there. Georgina continued to support Ronaldo both on and off the pitch.

2025 – The Engagement

In August 2025, after eight years together, Ronaldo proposed to Georgina privately and romantically. Georgina shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand wearing a stunning diamond ring. Her caption:“Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” captured the deep love they share.