Rising Prices Hit Italy's Private Beaches
Dhaka: This summer, Italy's private beaches have faced a sharp decline in attendance as daily prices for sun loungers and parasols reach up to €90.
Between June and July, visits dropped 15-25pc, as many Italians steer away from costly private beach services.
Italy's coastline spans roughly 7,600 km, with private concessions growing from a few in the 1950s to an estimated 12,000 today-double the number from 25 years ago. While weekends remain crowded, weekdays tell a different story with noticeably fewer visitors.
Fabrizio Licorardi, president of Assobalneari Italia, blames the rising cost of living. Over the past four years, private beach prices rose by 17pc, while Italian incomes have stagnated.“Many families struggle financially and cut leisure expenses first,” he said.
The privatization trend has drawn criticism, including from actor Alessandro Gassmann, who called prices“exaggerated” and urged for reductions to attract visitors. Maurizio Rustignoli of the Italian Beach Resort Federation countered, saying better services justify current costs.
As beach visits decline, cooler mountain regions like the Dolomites are seeing a rise in tourists, driven by price hikes and soaring summer temperatures.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment