Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rising Prices Hit Italy's Private Beaches


2025-08-12 01:09:49
Dhaka: This summer, Italy's private beaches have faced a sharp decline in attendance as daily prices for sun loungers and parasols reach up to €90.

Between June and July, visits dropped 15-25pc, as many Italians steer away from costly private beach services.

Italy's coastline spans roughly 7,600 km, with private concessions growing from a few in the 1950s to an estimated 12,000 today-double the number from 25 years ago. While weekends remain crowded, weekdays tell a different story with noticeably fewer visitors.

Fabrizio Licorardi, president of Assobalneari Italia, blames the rising cost of living. Over the past four years, private beach prices rose by 17pc, while Italian incomes have stagnated.“Many families struggle financially and cut leisure expenses first,” he said.

The privatization trend has drawn criticism, including from actor Alessandro Gassmann, who called prices“exaggerated” and urged for reductions to attract visitors. Maurizio Rustignoli of the Italian Beach Resort Federation countered, saying better services justify current costs.

As beach visits decline, cooler mountain regions like the Dolomites are seeing a rise in tourists, driven by price hikes and soaring summer temperatures.

More Story

