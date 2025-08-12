'Worm Infections Cause Tiredness, Malnutrition In Children'

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Medical experts in Jammu & Kashmir have warned that children suffering from worm infections often feel persistently tired due to malnutrition and anaemia, which can impair their physical and cognitive development. However, they stressed that such infections are easy to control if diagnosed early and treated promptly.

Doctors said parents must closely monitor their children's growth, behaviour, and overall health, as untreated worm infections can stunt healthy development, cause poor nutrition, and reduce a child's ability to concentrate and learn.

They, however, said treatment is simple, safe, effective, and free of charge, adding that a single dose of deworming medicine can drastically reduce the number of worms in each child.

Dr Shabir Ahmad Dar, a child specialist, said worm infections can lead to many health problems, including anaemia, abdominal distention (swelling), severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, malnourishment, tissue damage, and impaired mental and physical growth.

“Deworming boosts nutrient absorption, enhances immunity, improves concentration, reduces anaemia risk, and prevents digestive issues,” he explained.

Dr Shahzada Akhter, another physician, said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends deworming every six months in regions where such infections are prevalent.

“Deworming improves immunity, reduces chronic illnesses caused by worms, enhances school performance, and even increases work potential later in life,” she said.“The main reason behind the rising prevalence of anaemia in children is helminthic infection.”

Helminthic infections, she noted, are caused by parasitic worms that compete for nutrients, impair iron absorption, cause blood loss, and trigger inflammation.

The doctor dismissed the misconception that deworming should not be done in winter, saying it is effective in all seasons when given at regular intervals.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), about three-fourths (73%) of children aged 6–59 months in India are anaemic, which is up from 43% in NFHS-4. This includes 25% with mild anaemia, 44% with moderate anaemia, and 4% with severe anaemia.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the figures are even higher, with 74% of children in this age group being anaemic, even among those whose mothers have 12 or more years of schooling.

Doctors urged parents to combine regular deworming with good hygiene practices and balanced nutrition to protect children from worm infections and ensure healthy growth.

Deworming is a simple yet powerful step toward safeguarding a child's health and future, they said.