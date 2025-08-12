Zelensky, Modi Discuss Russian Sanctions In Phone Call Ahead Of UN Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, during which the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including sanctions targeting Russia, Azernews reports.

In a statement posted on X, Zelensky emphasized the need to curb Russia's ability to fund its ongoing war.“I highlighted the importance of limiting Russian energy exports - especially oil - as a way to reduce its capacity to sustain the war effort. Every leader with real influence over Moscow should be sending clear signals,” he said.

The call came as the United States imposed new tariffs on India in response to its continued purchases of Russian energy - a move that adds further diplomatic complexity to the global response to the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky also noted that both leaders agreed to arrange a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, with plans to pursue mutual visits in the near future.