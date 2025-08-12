CM Omar Reviews Srinagar Master Plan, Building Bye-Laws

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a meeting to review the master plans for the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu, alongside the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL) for Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Commissioner Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) Mandeep Kaur, Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Jammu, Commissioners of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Jammu Municipal Corporation, Vice Chairpersons of Srinagar and Jammu Development Authorities, and other senior officials concerned.

The meeting held detailed deliberations on the Srinagar Master Plan-2035, Jammu Master Plan-2032, and the Unified Building Bye-Laws-2021. Commissioner Secretary H&UDD gave a comprehensive presentation on the master plans, highlighting their strategic vision, projected urban growth patterns, infrastructure requirements and policy interventions.

The Unified Building Bye-Laws were also discussed, particularly those related to permissible land use for residential, industrial, public and semi-public spaces, as well as other technical provisions aimed at streamlining urban development.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that master plans must be realistic, implementable and reflect ground realities, rather than existing solely as vision documents.

He directed that the plans should take into consideration views of all stakeholders and it should be environmentally sustainable and capable of addressing future urban challenges while preserving the cultural and ecological identity of both cities.

“These master plans must shape the future growth of our two major cities for decades. It is vital that they are not just visionary, but also practical in execution, ensuring tangible benefits for citizens,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed all concerned departments to incorporate on-ground assessments, public feedback and inter-departmental coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the plans.