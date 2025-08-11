NBF Appoints Mohamed Al Ameeri As Chief Human Resources Officer

Strategic leadership appointment reinforces NBF's commitment to Emiratisation and people-first strategy





Dubai– August 2025 - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Al Ameeri as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, a move that underscores the bank's dedication to nurturing Emirati leadership and advancing its people-first strategy. With over two decades of experience in human capital leadership across the UAE's banking, leisure, and corporate sectors, Mohamed brings to NBF a wealth of expertise in organisational transformation, talent development, and Emiratisation. His previous roles include senior HR leadership positions at Miral Experiences, Al Futtaim Group, and Commercial Bank International (CBI), where he led large-scale HR operations and spearheaded national workforce development initiatives. Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Mohamed to the NBF family. His deep understanding of the UAE's talent landscape and proven track record in driving strategic HR initiatives will be instrumental as we continue to build a future-ready team. This appointment also reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering local talent up to the highest levels of leadership.” Mohamed Al Ameeri, CHRO at NBF, added:“I am honoured to join NBF at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to further strengthen our people strategy, foster a culture of excellence, and contribute to the bank's vision of being an employer of choice in the UAE.” Mohamed's appointment marks a significant milestone in NBF's Emiratisation journey and reflects the bank's dedication to building a resilient, inclusive, and high-performing team. About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC: Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE. Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.