Fundamental Hospitality Introduces KIGO, A New Chapter In Immersive Japanese Dining At Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Set to welcome guests this September, KIGO is an elevated kaiseki and omakase experience showcasing a refined celebration of transience and seasonality, where tradition meets quiet innovation in an intimate, sensory setting -p

Dubai, UAE: Brought to life by Fundamental Hospitality, KIGO is set to take the culinary experience to new heights at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre. Launching this September, the concept offers counter-style dining built around omakase, a Japanese phrase meaning 'I'll leave it up to you', where guests entrust the chef to craft a bespoke, multi-course journey that evolves with the seasons, alongside a kaiseki set menu, showcasing Japan's most refined style of dining. Guided by the creativity of Chef Izu Ani, Head Chef Akinori 'Aki' Tanigawa and Sushi Head Chef Daihachiro Ebata, KIGO invites Dubai's discerning diners to savour every fleeting moment with purpose.

The name KIGO (季語) itself originates from Japanese haiku poetry, encompassing words or phrases that capture the essence of each season, be it cherry blossom-filled springs, firefly summers, ember-lit autumns, or snow-dusted winters. Much like the signifiers of the seasons, each expertly crafted dish at KIGO encourages guests to connect with the natural world and embrace the philosophy of mono no aware – the appreciation of life's impermanence.

The experience begins on the terrace, where guests cross a stone path and a minimalist dry garden, leading into the 44-seat dining room designed in the spirit of Wa, or Japanese harmony. Inside, its centre sits a striking sushi counter crafted from rare Aji stone, sourced from a single mountain in Japan's Kagawa prefecture, known for its 40,000-year history and enduring strength. Facing it, a custom artwork by Eiki Kimura draws on the Rimpa style, a cultural aesthetic dating back to the 1580s, symbolising the meeting of permanence and fluidity. Elsewhere, a private room offers a serene setting for bespoke kaiseki or sushi omakase experiences.

Just as nature offers each element only for a brief, irreplaceable moment, KIGO's menu is a celebration of seasonality at its peak – never before, never after, only at its most exquisite. Ingredients are selected for their cultural resonance and only when they reach their fullest flavour, prepared with subtlety, purity, and the season's own emotional tone. Seated at the stone counter, witness each dish come to life before your eyes as the chef crafts a personalised omakase in real time or opt for the set kaiseki menu that represents the luxury culture of Japan.

Created in perfect harmony with each delicate bite, KIGO's beverage pairings elevate the experience through rare sakes exclusive to the region, including the signature Shigemasu 18 Junmai Daiginjo, produced by a brewery in Fukuoka, the birthplace of Head Chef Akinori Tanigawa. Premium cocktails draw inspiration from seasonal kigo, each served with a poetic micro-story that deepens the sensory journey. Diners can also explore a curated selection of refined Japanese teas before concluding with a traditional ceremonial matcha.

Guiding KIGO's seasonal narrative is a team of exceptional culinary talent led by Dubai's celebrated Chef and Chief Research Officer at Fundamental Hospitality, Izu Ani, the creative force behind some of the city's most acclaimed dining destinations. Meanwhile, Head Chef Akinori Tanigawa boasts more than 30 years of classical kaiseki mastery, weaving subtle technique and deep respect for seasonal produce into each multi-course journey. Completing the team, Sushi Head Chef Daihachiro Ebata, who spent five years honing his craft at the Michelin-starred Sushi Wakon at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto, exemplifies the precision and artistry that define Japanese hospitality.

Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality, shared, 'As the newest addition to Fundamental Hospitality's portfolio, KIGO allows guests to experience Japanese culinary traditions like never before. The concept speaks to the senses as much as the soul, weaving craftsmanship, emotion, and seasonality in a way that mirrors our focus on creating immersive dining experiences that spotlight the region's culinary innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and work alongside Chef Izu Ani, Head Chef Akinori Tanigawa, and Sushi Head Chef Daihachiro Ebata to deliver what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.'

Chef Izu Ani, Chief Research Officer of Fundamental Hospitality, said, 'Japanese culture has long inspired me through its purity and precision. There is a quiet strength in its discipline and a beauty in its restraint that continuously challenges me to evolve as a chef. KIGO is a reflection of this spirit - a concept shaped by intention, seasonality, and deep respect for tradition. To bring this vision to life in collaboration with Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and our exceptional culinary team is both meaningful and deeply fulfilling.'

Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President and General Manager, Four Seasons Hotels Dubai, added, 'At Four Seasons, we are always in pursuit of culinary excellence that resonates with both global sophistication and local character. The introduction of KIGO at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and meaningful partnerships. In joining forces with Fundamental Hospitality, Chef Izu, and a team of remarkable Japanese culinary artisans, we are proud to unveil a dining experience that is as refined as it is emotive, one that will no doubt become a new chapter in Dubai's fine dining narrative.'

Opening soon at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, KIGO is the latest concept by Fundamental Hospitality, offering an elevated expression of seasonal Japanese dining. Celebrating impermanence through elegant design, masterful technique, and a reverence for nature's rhythm, the restaurant invites diners to pause, connect, and savour each season in its purest form. A true haven for gastronomes, KIGO promises an experience that is both deeply rooted in tradition and refreshingly unique.