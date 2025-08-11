Azerbaijan Elevates Investments In Fixed Capital For 7M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that
capital allocations within the hydrocarbon sector experienced a
contraction of 18.4 percent, whereas capital influx into the
non-hydrocarbon sector exhibited an uptick of 15 percent.
Out of the aggregate, 5.05 billion manat ($2.97 billion), representing 50.9 percent, was allocated to production sectors; 3.34 billion manat ($1.96 billion), constituting 33.7 percent, was designated for service sectors; and 1.53 billion manat ($900 million), amounting to 15.4 percent, was earmarked for residential construction.
Domestic capital allocations constituted 7.6 billion manat ($4.47 billion), representing 76.7 percent of the aggregate total.
A cumulative expenditure of 7.82 billion manat ($4.6 billion), representing 78.9 percent of the total budget, was allocated specifically for construction and installation operations.
