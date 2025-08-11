Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Elevates Investments In Fixed Capital For 7M2025

Azerbaijan Elevates Investments In Fixed Capital For 7M2025


2025-08-11 09:05:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. As many as 9.91 billion manat ($5.83 billion) was invested in Azerbaijan's fixed capital from January through July 2025, which is 3.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that capital allocations within the hydrocarbon sector experienced a contraction of 18.4 percent, whereas capital influx into the non-hydrocarbon sector exhibited an uptick of 15 percent.

Out of the aggregate, 5.05 billion manat ($2.97 billion), representing 50.9 percent, was allocated to production sectors; 3.34 billion manat ($1.96 billion), constituting 33.7 percent, was designated for service sectors; and 1.53 billion manat ($900 million), amounting to 15.4 percent, was earmarked for residential construction.

Domestic capital allocations constituted 7.6 billion manat ($4.47 billion), representing 76.7 percent of the aggregate total.

A cumulative expenditure of 7.82 billion manat ($4.6 billion), representing 78.9 percent of the total budget, was allocated specifically for construction and installation operations.

MENAFN11082025000187011040ID1109914852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search