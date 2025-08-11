Azerbaijan Elevates Investments In Fixed Capital For 7M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 9.91 billion manat ($5.83 billion) was invested in Azerbaijan's fixed capital from January through July 2025, which is 3.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that capital allocations within the hydrocarbon sector experienced a contraction of 18.4 percent, whereas capital influx into the non-hydrocarbon sector exhibited an uptick of 15 percent.



Out of the aggregate, 5.05 billion manat ($2.97 billion), representing 50.9 percent, was allocated to production sectors; 3.34 billion manat ($1.96 billion), constituting 33.7 percent, was designated for service sectors; and 1.53 billion manat ($900 million), amounting to 15.4 percent, was earmarked for residential construction.



Domestic capital allocations constituted 7.6 billion manat ($4.47 billion), representing 76.7 percent of the aggregate total.



A cumulative expenditure of 7.82 billion manat ($4.6 billion), representing 78.9 percent of the total budget, was allocated specifically for construction and installation operations.