Germany's Exports To Ukraine Up By Over 30%, Imports Cut By 4.5% In H1 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations [Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft ], an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Germany's exports to Ukraine hit EUR 4.6 billion in January-June 2025, having increased by 30.2% (or more than EUR 1 billion). Meanwhile, imports from Ukraine decreased by 4.5% (or EUR 70 million) to EUR 1.52 billion.

As noted by the experts, a number of German companies are proving that investments are possible even in wartime conditions. In this regard, investment guarantees from the Federal Government of Germany are crucial.

According to Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, seven new projects in Ukraine were approved in the first half of 2025 alone, totaling EUR 250 million. Another 31 projects are currently at the stage of approval.

The Committee has been providing centralized support via the Service Desk Ukraine mechanism for three years. On a regular basis, it shares current information with those companies that are willing to join Ukraine's recovery efforts.

“Supporting and rebuilding Ukraine remain central tasks for European politics and business. The German business community and the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations have assumed a special responsibility and committed to providing Ukraine with material assistance, know-how, and investments. We see this as a long-term commitment to a future EU member state, from which both sides will benefit,” Chairperson of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Cathrina Claas-Mühlhäuser noted.

In her words, investments from the private sector and capital for reconstruction depend on a legally secure environment. Here, the task of Ukrainian politicians is to build trust, Claas-Mühlhäuser stressed.

Among other things, the Committee announced the 8th German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin, scheduled for December 15, 2025.

As for trade with Russia, the impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on economic ties with Germany“continues to be dramatic.” In the first half of 2025, bilateral trade reduced by about 13%.

Germany's imports from Russia (primarily, fertilizers and metals) dropped by 37% to EUR 667 million. Exports also decreased by 6% to EUR 3.5 billion, with a focus on medicines, medical technologies, and other humanitarian goods exempt from sanctions.

A reminder that Germany is Ukraine's largest donor among EU countries and one of the major partners in terms of reconstruction. The third Ukraine Recovery Conference was held in Berlin last summer.