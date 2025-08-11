Who Is Jessica Radcliffe? 23-Yr-Old Marine Trainer In The Viral Orca Attack Video Everyone's Talking About

MENAFN - Live Mint) A viral TikTok clip, claiming that 23-year-old marine trainer Jessica Radcliffe being“attacked and killed” by an orca at Pacific Blue Marine Park, has been making the rounds online. The video has sparked debate, with some viewers convinced it's genuine while others remain skeptical about its authenticity. Here's all you need to know about about the trainer and the video.

Who is marine trainer Jessica Radcliffe?

The circulating video alleges that 23-year-old marine trainer Jessica Radcliffe was attacked by an orca during a live performance. The disturbing clip appears to show a woman underwater, being pulled along by a killer whale. It further claims she died 10 minutes after being rescued by staff.

The video created rage on TikTok (banned in India) and Facebook. Some posts go as far as to suggest that the attack was triggered when menstrual blood mixed with the water.

However, there is no credible evidence that cam prove that the incident ever occurred, and the footage appears to be AI-generated. Also an HT report clainmed that there is no records of a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe or any such incident, suggesting that she is likely a fictional character.

Previous orca attack cases

Although this orca attack report is false, there have been previous cases where trainers were killed by orcas, most famously the Dawn Brancheau incident.

In 2010, Tilikum, the orca, killed the senior trainer during a SeaWorld show in Orlando. Dawn's death was featured in the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which showed the ethics of confining large mammals, the HT report noted.

A year prior to his accident, Alexis Martinez, a Spanish trainer, was killed after an orca named Keto bumped into him during a rehearsal.

Meanwhile, in 1991, a Canadian trainer was also killed when three orcas dragged him underwater.

(With inputs from HT,com)