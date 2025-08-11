4 Main Event Matches That Could Headline WWE Clash In Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris could feature some massive headline matches, with these four matches in contention.

Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam by defeating John Cena, who had previously taken the belt from him at WrestleMania 41. Now, Drew McIntyre has stepped into the picture, attacking Rhodes after a SmackDown main event tag match. With both men being top-tier stars, a title clash between Cody and Drew in Paris could close the show.

IYO SKY will challenge Naomi for the Women's World Title on RAW after Naomi's recent Money in the Bank cash-in. If SKY regains the championship, she's set to defend against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris. Vaquer earned her spot through a Battle Royal win, and a title defense between the two could be a show-stealer worthy of the final slot on the card.

A blockbuster World Heavyweight Title match may be in the works, with Seth Rollins potentially defending against Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight. All three challengers have issues with Rollins, and each other thus making a Fatal Four-Way the logical step. With four of WWE's most popular names in one match, it's an obvious main event candidate.

John Cena, fresh off losing his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes, will now face Logan Paul in Paris. The rivalry picked up steam on SmackDown, and the match was made official. While there's no championship at stake, the mix of Logan's heat with Cena's overwhelming crowd support could create one of the most electric atmospheres of the night.