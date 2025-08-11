Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Jazeera Condemns Killing Of Five Staff By Israeli Regime

2025-08-11 08:06:41
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Aug 12 (NNN-QNA) – The Al Jazeera Media Network condemns in the strongest terms, the targeted assassination of its correspondents Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqea, along with photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher, and Mohamed Nofal, by the Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, Al Jazeera described the attack as“another blatant and premeditated assault on press freedom.”

“This attack comes amid the catastrophic consequences of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, which has seen the relentless slaughter of civilians, forced starvation, and the obliteration of entire communities,” the statement said, holding the Zionist Israeli forces and regime responsible for“deliberately targeting and assassinating” its journalists.

The network stressed that, targeting its correspondents was a“desperate attempt to silence the voices exposing the impending seizure and occupation of Gaza.”

It called on the international community and all relevant organisations to take decisive measures, to halt what it termed an“ongoing genocide” and end the deliberate targeting of journalists.

According to the network, the Zionist Israeli army, on Sunday, murdered five of its correspondents, by attacking their tent, in front of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The Barbaric Israeli Defence Forces, claimed that“one” of them was affiliated with Hamas.– NNN-QNA

