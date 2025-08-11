Mobile Bus Station To Be Established In Zaporizhzhia On Site Of Destroyed With Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced the news on television, according to a correspondent for Ukrinform.

"Zaporizhzhia is left without a central bus station. Previously, this station served the area that is currently occupied, but it also provided services to Dnipro, Kyiv, and other regions. We will set up a bus station at this location. We will create a mobile ticket office and a mobile passenger service point to ensure that buses can operate from this location," said the Head of the RMA.

According to him, the main station building has been destroyed, but the platform remains functional.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, August 10, at around 6 p.m., the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided bombs (KAB-500), hitting the central bus station and a student clinic . As a result of the strike on the bus station, 20 people were injured, four of whom are currently in hospital.

Photo: RMA