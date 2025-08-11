Mobile Bus Station To Be Established In Zaporizhzhia On Site Of Destroyed With Missile Strike
"Zaporizhzhia is left without a central bus station. Previously, this station served the area that is currently occupied, but it also provided services to Dnipro, Kyiv, and other regions. We will set up a bus station at this location. We will create a mobile ticket office and a mobile passenger service point to ensure that buses can operate from this location," said the Head of the RMA.
According to him, the main station building has been destroyed, but the platform remains functional.Read also: Civilian wounded in Kherson in drone strike
As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, August 10, at around 6 p.m., the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided bombs (KAB-500), hitting the central bus station and a student clinic . As a result of the strike on the bus station, 20 people were injured, four of whom are currently in hospital.
Photo: RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment