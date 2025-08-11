Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mobile Bus Station To Be Established In Zaporizhzhia On Site Of Destroyed With Missile Strike

Mobile Bus Station To Be Established In Zaporizhzhia On Site Of Destroyed With Missile Strike


2025-08-11 08:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced the news on television, according to a correspondent for Ukrinform.

"Zaporizhzhia is left without a central bus station. Previously, this station served the area that is currently occupied, but it also provided services to Dnipro, Kyiv, and other regions. We will set up a bus station at this location. We will create a mobile ticket office and a mobile passenger service point to ensure that buses can operate from this location," said the Head of the RMA.

According to him, the main station building has been destroyed, but the platform remains functional.

Read also: Civilian wounded in Kherson in drone strike

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, August 10, at around 6 p.m., the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with two guided bombs (KAB-500), hitting the central bus station and a student clinic . As a result of the strike on the bus station, 20 people were injured, four of whom are currently in hospital.

Photo: RMA

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109914822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search