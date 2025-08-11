From Dreams To Determination: Senses Center Children Experience The Magic Of Messi In Dubai

Dubai, UAE - August 11, 2025 —As part of the UAE's 2025 'Year of Community' initiative, Astra Partners collaborated with Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs to offer a powerful and inspiring experience for a group of People of Determination (PODs). On Saturday, 9 August 2025, the children visited 'The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True' at Dubai Festival City Mall, an immersive and interactive exhibition showcasing the extraordinary career of football legend Lionel Messi.

The initiative not only reflected the spirit of inclusion, but also served as a powerful reminder of how thoughtful collaborations can inspire confidence, unity, and joy within the community.

To mark the occasion, the children proudly wore the iconic blue and white striped Argentina national team jersey, long associated with Lionel Messi. The jersey, dating back to the early 20th century, has become a symbol of Argentina's footballing pride—particularly during home matches. It was this same design Messi famously wore when he captained his country to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Seeing the PODs don this historic jersey added a deeply emotional and symbolic layer to the experience, connecting their journey with the legacy of one of football's greatest leaders.

Covering more than 2,500 square meters, The Messi Experience takes visitors through nine immersive zones that chronicle Messi's life and career—from his childhood in Rosario, Argentina, to his rise as a global icon. The children from Senses explored interactive displays, AR/VR zones, gaming simulations, holograms, and projection mapping. Their excitement and sense of wonder were evident as they immersed themselves in the journey of resilience, dedication, and triumph.

'At Senses, we believe that every child deserves opportunities that nurture their potential and uplift their spirit,' said Dr. Nadia Al Sayegh, Founder and Director General of Senses Center. 'Experiences like the Messi Exhibition are not only joyful but deeply transformative—they show our children that they are seen, valued, and capable of achieving greatness.'

Beyond the exhibit, the event served as a testament to the power of collaboration and corporate responsibility. During the visit, Senses presented Astra Partners with a Certificate of Appreciation, honoring their support in making this memorable experience possible and reinforcing the value of such meaningful partnerships.

Farhan Shahid, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Corporate Partnerships at Senses Center, emphasized, 'True inclusion happens when organizations move beyond awareness and into intentional action. Collaborations like this go far deeper than a one-time gesture—they reflect a shared commitment to integrating People of Determination into the fabric of our community. Astra Partners has demonstrated what purposeful partnership looks like, and we are proud to stand alongside organizations that understand the transformative power of experiences that inspire, empower, and include.'

Matias Dominguez, CEO of Astra Partners, shared: 'At Astra Partners, we believe in the power of experiences to inspire greatness in every individual. Hosting the children from Senses Center was a deeply moving moment for our team. Their enthusiasm and resilience reminded us that determination and hope know no limits. We are proud to play a small part in empowering these extraordinary children through the universal language of dreams.'

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1771 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Monday, August 11, 2025 7:29:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :