UAE Expresses Solidarity With Lebanon Over Ammunition Depot Blast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity on Monday with the Republic of Lebanon over the victims of an explosion at a military facility in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of soldiers.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Lebanon over this tragedy, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (end)
