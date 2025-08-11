Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical Welcomes Precision Air & Heat To The Family

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical is proud to welcome Roger Costner's Precision Air & Heat into the Parks family.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical is proud to welcome Roger Costner's Precision Air & Heat into the Parks family. This exciting addition unites two respected local names in home services, expanding our reach while continuing to provide the same high-quality care our customers know and trust.With this transition, homeowners in the area will still see the familiar faces from the Precision Air & Heat team, now with access to the full support, resources, and service range offered by Parks. That means greater availability, faster response times, and comprehensive home solutions, including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, all under one trusted name.Parks is dedicated to maintaining the strong relationships Precision Air & Heat has built over the years, while enhancing the customer experience with even more comfort and convenience. It's a seamless evolution that brings together the best of both teams to serve homeowners better than ever.As part of this transition, Parks is extending an invitation to all customers to join the Parks Comfort Club - a value-packed maintenance membership designed to keep homes running smoothly year-round. For just $9.95 per month, members receive:. Two HVAC tune-ups per year. $15 off all repairs. No trip charges. Complimentary drain clearings. Plumbing and electrical safety checks. Priority service and exclusive savingsThe Comfort Club reflects Parks' continued focus on proactive, affordable home care that helps prevent costly repairs and ensures long-term comfort.About Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & ElectricalFounded in 1973, Parks Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical has remained a family-owned and operated company rooted in service, integrity, and neighborly care. The addition of Roger Costner's Precision Air & Heat marks another milestone in its ongoing growth and commitment to serving the Charlotte community and beyond with trusted, full-service expertise.For more information or to schedule a service , visit parkshvac .

