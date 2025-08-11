IMDX Reports Q2 2025 Results And Momentum Toward Graftassuredx Launch
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(In thousands)
|Laboratory Services
|$
|494
|$
|104
|$
|2,632
|$
|258
|Laboratory Developed Test Services
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Kitted Products
|24
|-
|24
|-
|Total
|$
|518
|$
|104
|$
|2,656
|$
|280
- We reported gross profit of $350,000 in Q2 2025, representing a 67.6% gross margin - up from 62% in Q1 2025. This margin expansion was primarily driven by operational efficiencies achieved in our Nashville lab. Key contributors included a full quarter of automation and workflow enhancements, enabling a higher number of samples to be processed per batch and reducing labor cost per sample. Also benefitting gross margin was the fact that certain acquired intangibles became fully amortized in Q1 2025 and those expenses, therefore, did not continue in the second quarter.
In Q2 2025, operating expenses of $10.2 million included $2.8 million in a non-cash change in the fair value of our contingent consideration, as well as $504,000 in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and $538,000 in non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses. Excluding the impact of these non-cash charges, operating expenses increased 1% sequentially over the first quarter, as we invested more heavily in our FDA program and sales and marketing ahead of commercial launch, while finding offsets among general and administrative expenses.
- Research and development expenses increased 12% sequentially at $3.3 million in the second quarter reflecting increased investment in our kitted product development – including FDA-compliant software development expenses, laboratory supplies, personnel and regulatory consulting fees. Sales and marketing expenses grew 21% sequentially to $1.5 million in the second quarter reflecting go-to-market investments as we prepare for commercial launch, including marketing, advertising, travel and personnel. General and administrative expenses declined 15% sequentially to $2.6 million in the second quarter driven in part by cost discipline. The sequential decline in expenses was also due to the fact that Q1 2025 included a one-time charge of $279,000 tied to realizing previously deferred expenses in connection with the termination of our Sales Agreement pursuant to which we could sell shares of our common stock in“at-the-market” offerings as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act.
Our Q2 2025 non-GAAP loss from operations was $5.98 million excluding certain non-cash items. Please refer to the table below,“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure,” for additional information.
Our Q2 2025 per share results reflect 32.0 million weighted average shares outstanding and includes the effects of 3.4 million pre-funded warrant shares that were issued in April 2024 and February 2025 to a certain investor. As of August 4, we had 28.6 million shares issued and outstanding.
The company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance at the end of the second quarter was $26.0 million. This number includes the $28.7 million in net financing cash flow from our registered direct offering and private placement in February 2025.
- We are pleased that our second quarter outgoing cash flow from operations (net cash used in operating activities) of $6.3 million, combined with capital expenditures of $349,000, were generally in line with our targeted quarterly average spend of $6 million, which was partially a result of operational efficiency and partly a result of working capital management. As communicated in March, we expected cash spend in the second and third quarters to fluctuate above $6 million as we made incremental investments into our FDA program, some of which are short-term in nature and which can be scaled down if desired after our FDA submission.
| INSIGHT MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC.,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,287
|$
|8,636
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5 and $16, respectively
|512
|1,613
|Inventories
|693
|410
|Deferred financing costs
|-
|279
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,350
|821
|Total current assets
|26,842
|11,759
|NONCURRENT ASSETS
|Right-of-use and financing lease assets, net
|2,524
|2,757
|Machinery and equipment, net, and construction in progress
|4,149
|3,567
|Intangible assets, net
|14,600
|14,607
|Restricted cash
|1,700
|1,700
|Other noncurrent assets
|702
|691
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|50,517
|$
|35,081
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,277
|$
|2,279
|Accrued compensation
|1,459
|1,939
|Accrued royalties
|1,116
|1,116
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|571
|418
|Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, current
|1,540
|1,295
|Contingent consideration liabilities, current
|689
|228
|Total current liabilities
|6,652
|7,275
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|Right-of-use and financing lease liabilities, noncurrent
|1,834
|2,369
|Contingent consideration liabilities, noncurrent
|40,933
|37,711
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|49,419
|47,355
|Commitments and contingencies
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Preferred stock, no par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 230,000 shares authorized; 28,617 and 17,453 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|367,965
|338,244
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|85
|21
|Accumulated deficit
|(366,952
|)
|(350,539
|)
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|1,098
|(12,274
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|$
|50,517
|$
|35,081
| INSIGHT MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC.,
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|518
|$
|104
|$
|2,656
|$
|280
|Cost of revenues
|168
|32
|974
|141
|Cost of revenues – amortization of acquired intangibles
|-
|22
|7
|44
|Gross profit
|350
|50
|1,675
|95
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|3,281
|2,453
|6,205
|4,765
|Sales and marketing
|1,460
|853
|2,666
|1,699
|General and administrative
|2,647
|2,407
|5,762
|5,080
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|2,804
|(1,031
|)
|3,683
|2,281
|Impairment loss on held for sale assets
|-
|-
|-
|169
|Total operating expenses
|10,192
|4,682
|18,316
|13,994
|Loss from operations
|(9,842
|)
|(4,632
|)
|(16,641
|)
|(13,899
|)
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest expense
|(25
|)
|(8
|)
|(54
|)
|(23
|)
|Other income, net
|125
|110
|282
|263
|Total other income, net
|100
|102
|228
|240
|Loss before income taxes
|(9,742
|)
|(4,530
|)
|(16,413
|)
|(13,659
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(9,742
|)
|$
|(4,530
|)
|$
|(16,413
|)
|$
|(13,659
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
|$
|(9,742
|)
|$
|(4,587
|)
|$
|(16,413
|)
|$
|(13,922
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|$
|(1.32
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|32,023
|12,870
|28,876
|10,567
| INSIGHT MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC.,
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(9,742
|)
|$
|(4,530
|)
|$
|(16,413
|)
|$
|(13,659
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|559
|304
|1,043
|617
|Amortization of intangible assets
|-
|22
|7
|44
|Stock-based compensation
|504
|386
|977
|804
|Equity compensation for bonus awards and consulting services
|74
|50
|88
|96
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|2,804
|(1,031
|)
|3,683
|2,281
|Impairment loss on held for sale assets
|-
|-
|-
|169
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,028
|76
|1,101
|399
|Inventories
|(234
|)
|-
|(283
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(124
|)
|12
|(189
|)
|(50
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(3,113
|)
|(1,240
|)
|(2,086
|)
|(386
|)
|Operating lease assets and liabilities
|(35
|)
|(27
|)
|(65
|)
|(123
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(6,279
|)
|(5,978
|)
|(12,137
|)
|(9,808
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Machinery and equipment purchases, and construction in progress
|(349
|)
|(191
|)
|(656
|)
|(215
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(349
|)
|(191
|)
|(656
|)
|(215
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from sale of common shares
|-
|15,807
|29,143
|15,807
|Financing costs to issue common shares
|-
|(538
|)
|(487
|)
|(538
|)
|Redemption of Series A redeemable convertible preferred shares
|-
|(5,389
|)
|-
|(5,389
|)
|Repayment of financing lease obligations
|(114
|)
|(33
|)
|(212
|)
|(33
|)
|Net provided by financing activities
|(114
|)
|9,847
|28,444
|9,847
|NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(6,742
|)
|3,678
|15,651
|(176
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING
|32,729
|7,278
|10,336
|11,132
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING
|$
|25,987
|$
|10,956
|$
|25,987
|$
|10,956
Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.,
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Consolidated Adjusted Loss from Operations
Note: In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release also includes a non-GAAP financial measure (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We believe that disclosing the adjusted amounts is helpful in assessing our ongoing performance, providing insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-cash, and / or intangible items that may obscure the underlying trends in the business. These non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in a reconciliation to respective GAAP measures, provide an additional way of viewing the Company's results of operations and factors and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the respective financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Consolidated GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(9,842
|)
|$
|(6,799
|)
|$
|(4,632
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|504
|473
|386
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|559
|491
|326
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|2,804
|879
|(1,031
|)
|Consolidated Non-GAAP loss from operations, as adjusted
|$
|(5,975
|)
|$
|(4,956
|)
|$
|(4,951
|)
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>
