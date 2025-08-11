Trump Tariffs: 'Relationship With America Is Important, Trade Is Just One Aspect' - Govt Briefs Shashi Tharoor-Led Panel

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Centre on Monday told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that India's relationship with the United States is important, and trade is“just one aspect” of it, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Tharoor is the leader of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, which was briefed about India's current situation regarding the US.

“Our Foreign Affairs Secretary clearly said that our relationship with America is important, and trade is just one aspect of this, but we are still in touch on many subjects,” Tharoor said, briefing the media after the meeting.

The panel, led by the Congress MP, was briefed on the latest developments in India's foreign policy with special reference to US-India trade negotiation and tariffs.

The three-hour meeting saw participation from 22 members of the panel, who asked over 50 questions to the foreign secretary and commerce secretary. This reflects the“nation's interest in knowing more about developments involving tariffs, negotiations with the US, and other geopolitical implications,” Tharoor said.

Shashi Tharoor did not disclose all the details of the meeting. However, he said that the commerce secretary had assured about India-US dialogue process.

He also said that there is no change of plans for the sixth round of the India-US talks, which might culminate in a trade pact between the countries.

“The foreign secretary reaffirmed the importance of the Indo-US relationship despite this particular problem, and the commerce secretary assured that the dialogue process is ongoing. The confidentiality of the committee's proceedings must be respected,” Tharoor said.

The senior Congress leader said that Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, who earlier met US President Donald Trump , was also discussed. The question of Gen Munir on American soil was brought up at the meeting.

Last week, Tharoor said that India must also safeguard its interests when asked about the 50 per cent US tariffs.

“What is happening is concerning. A country with which we had close relations, and we were working as strategic partners. If that country has changed its behaviour, then India will have to think about many things...Perhaps in the coming two to three weeks, we can hold talks and find a way out. India will also have to look after its own interests,” Tharoor said.