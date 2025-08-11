Explosion At US Steel Clairton Plant In Pennsylvania Injures Several People People Trapped Under Rubble
The Allegheny County Emergency Services said a fire broke out at the plant at around 10:51 a.m., and five people have been transported for medical treatment. Authorities have not released details on their conditions, describing the situation as an“active scene.”
The Clairton facility, located along the Monongahela River about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh, is the largest coking operation in North America and employs thousands across four major U.S. Steel plants in Pennsylvania.
An investigation into the cause of Monday's explosion is underway.Governor Shapiro pledges state support
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said his administration is coordinating with local officials following the explosion.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shapiro said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and state police are in contact with first responders and have offered“all assistance.”
“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities,” the Governor wrote, adding,“Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”
Democratic Senator John Fetterman, a former mayor of nearby Braddock, called the explosion“absolutely tragic” and pledged his support to steelworkers in its aftermath.
“I grieve for these families,” Fetterman said.“I stand with the steelworkers.”
Clairton Mayor Richard Lattanzi expressed sympathy for the victims, noting the plant's deep ties to the community.
“The mill is such a big part of Clairton,” he said.“It's just a sad day for Clairton.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment