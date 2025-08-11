Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Largo Inc. : Today announces that it has entered into a secured loan by way of a promissory note with ARG International AG for a principal amount of $8.25 million. The Note is expected to provide near-term working capital support as the Company transitions from turnaround execution to steady-state operations amidst continued pressure from low vanadium prices. Largo Inc. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $1.83.

