GCC Sec. Gen. Welcomes Australia's Recognition Of Palestine, New Zealand's Consideration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed Australia's announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, and New Zealand's announcement that it is studying the recognition of the State of Palestine.
He stated that this step represents important support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and an embodiment of the principles and values stipulated in international charters and resolutions.
The Secretary General praised the principled and unwavering positions of both Australia and New Zealand in supporting the Palestinian cause, and their commitment to bolstering the international community's efforts aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace.
This peace must be based on the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and resolutions of international legitimacy in order to guarantee the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, he stressed. (end)
