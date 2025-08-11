Trio Mobil Showcases AI-Powered Safety Technologies At Safety 2025

Trio Mobil participated in Safety 2025 , one of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) sector's most influential events, held from July 22–24 at the Expo Center in Orlando. The three-day event brought together professionals from manufacturing, construction, logistics, and engineering with a shared focus on advancing safety practices and exploring the future of workplace risk management.

At Stand 2070, Trio Mobil presented its AI and IoT-based safety solutions, including TRIO SAFE AI, TRUE AI, and Trio SAFE. These systems are designed to support real-time monitoring, proactive risk detection, and automation of safety-critical functions within industrial facilities. The company's presence at the event reflected its commitment to reshaping how organizations approach workplace safety through scalable, data-informed technologies.

Industrial safety is evolving and Trio Mobil is at the forefront of this transformation. At the ASSP Safety 25 Event, Trio Mobil showcased innovative technologies designed to move businesses from reactive measures to a proactive, data-driven safety culture.

Today's high-risk environments demand more. They require intelligent systems that predict and prevent incidents before they happen. That's exactly what Trio Mobil delivers.

What Trio Mobil ShowcasedTrio SAFE AI

Safety starts on the ground. Trio SAFE AI provides layered protection by combining AI-powered vision with UWB proximity detection technology. It offers both tag-based and tagless detection to eliminate blind spots and prevent forklift-pedestrian collisions in real time.

TRUE AI

When every second counts, visibility is everything. TRUE AI brings advanced computer vision for instant risk detection, operating without Wi-Fi or cellular dependency. It makes safety intelligent and reliable in any environment.

Vision Insights

From observation to prevention. Vision Insights turns raw safety data into predictive insights, helping organizations identify patterns, anticipate risks, and act before incidents occur.

The integration of these systems was a focal point in discussions with visitors looking to reduce incident rates and move toward preventive safety models. Participants expressed growing interest in solutions that not only detect risk in real time but also deliver the data needed to support long-term safety improvements.

Nevzat Atakli, the CEO and co-founder of Trio Mobil, spoke on how artificial intelligence is transforming workplace safety:“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we think about workplace safety. We're moving beyond reactive measures. Artificial intelligence empowers organizations to anticipate risks before they happen, making zero-incident operations an achievable reality.”

Executive Presence and Thought Leadership

Trio Mobil was represented at Safety 2025 by senior leadership, including CEO Nevzat Atakli, EVP Frederick Brown, Managing Director Chad Yildiz, and Director of National Accounts Nathan Sargent. The team engaged in dialogue with OSH professionals, consultants, and enterprise safety managers throughout the event and discussed common challenges in managing safety across increasingly automated and fast-paced environments.

Heather MacDougall, Advisory Board Member at Trio Mobil, emphasized the event's relevance to the broader safety landscape:“Today's safety conversations reinforce a critical truth: the future of workplace safety is proactive, data-driven, and technology-enabled. AI-powered safety systems are no longer optional; they are essential. Through advanced detection and predictive analytics, Trio Mobil is equipping organizations to prevent risks before they happen, setting a new benchmark for what workplace safety can achieve.”

Networking for Future Collaboration

About Trio Mobil

Trio Mobil is a US-based company offering the industry's only combined AI and IoT safety and efficiency solutions for manufacturing and warehousing businesses. With over 1,000,000 connected devices in 65 countries and 2,000+ customers, Trio Mobil has been instrumental in enhancing the operations of well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, PepsiCo, Saint Gobain, Ford, and many more.

The company takes pride in its track record of saving lives and preventing injuries through innovative industrial and forklift safety systems . As the industrial safety and efficiency market grows, Trio Mobil remains committed to addressing unresolved safety issues and driving exponential growth.

For more information on Trio Mobil's solutions, visit