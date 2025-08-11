Fieldpulse Raises $50 Million Series C To Accelerate Growth, AI Innovation, And Customer Success In Multi‐Billion‐Dollar Market

MENAFN - GetNews) New Funding is continued and led by Fulcrum Equity Partners with participation from Catalyst Investors.

DALLAS - August 11th, 2025 - FieldPulse, a leading field service management (FSM) software provider, today announced a $50 million Series C funding round led by Fulcrum Equity Partners with participation from Catalyst Investors.

The round follows FieldPulse's rapid 4x growth in just 21 months since its series B, also led by Fulcrum Equity Partners, continuing its more than 100% year-over-year growth. In addition, it comes shortly after the release of FieldPulse's first AI‐powered solution-Field Intelligence -which fully automates scheduling for field service businesses using its flagship products, Operator AI and Chat AI.

FieldPulse is built on the belief that no two field service companies are alike. Their team and platform provide custom workflows, tailored onboarding, and dedicated support, greatly increasing the time-to-value for their customers over competitors.

“We're proud to have the continued support of Fulcrum Equity Partners and Jim Douglass, and happy to welcome Brian Rich and Catalyst Investors to the FieldPulse family. Their backing is a powerful validation of not only what we've built, but also where we're headed. This investment fuels the next phase of growth while allowing us to stay true to what makes FieldPulse great: industry-leading support, a customizable platform, and a relentless focus on helping our customers succeed.” - Gabriel Pinchev, Founder and CEO of FieldPulse

The field service management (FSM) market is already a multi‐billion‐dollar industry today, valued at approximately $4–5 billion in 2024, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 12%, reaching more than $11 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by the accelerating adoption of digital transformation, operational efficiency tools, and AI‐driven automation across service‐based industries worldwide.

Fulcrum Equity Partners, which led FieldPulse's previous round, returned to lead the Series C, underscoring its conviction in the company's trajectory. Catalyst Investors joins as a new strategic partner, bringing deep expertise in scaling high‐growth SaaS businesses.

“Our continued investment in FieldPulse is a reflection of the deep confidence we have in their leadership, vision, and relentless execution. Over the past two years, the team has proven their ability to scale with focus while staying true to what makes them special-exceptional product, outstanding service, and an unwavering customer-first mindset.” - Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners.

“Field Service Management remains a largely greenfield market where professionals need better solutions to help manage and grow their businesses. FieldPulse delivers meaningful operating leverage and unlocks growth for its customers, and AI further accelerates productivity gains. FieldPulse has the leadership and vision to lead this shift, and we are excited to help them grow.”

- Brian Rich, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Catalyst Investors

The new capital will be used to accelerate AI‐driven product development, to enhance platform customization, and to expand their customer success team to better support and equip their customers for growth.







