What Are The Workflow Steps Of A Fully-Automated Molding Machine?

MENAFN - GetNews) The workflow of a fully-automated molding machin primarily includes the following stages: equipment preparation, parameter setup, molding operation, flask turning and closing, quality inspection and transfer, and equipment shutdown and maintenance. The details are as follows:‌

Equipment Preparation and Startup:‌ The operator first powers on the machine, checks the integrity of electrical connections, verifies normal hydraulic system oil pressure, ensures proper lubrication at all points, and confirms all systems are functioning correctly.

Parameter Setup:‌ On the control computer interface, parameters such as model dimensions, molding speed, flask size specifications, and compaction pressure are configured to meet casting requirements.

Molding Operation:‌ Sand Filling: Start the sand mixer to uniformly blend molding sand. After controlling its moisture content, transport the sand to the machine's sand hopper and fill the designated areas of the flask. Compaction: Activate the compaction mechanism to compress the sand within the flask, often incorporating vibration compaction techniques to enhance mold density.

Pattern Removal: Upon completion of compaction, smoothly extract the pattern from the sand mold, ensuring the mold cavity remains intact. Flask Turning and Closing:‌ For cope and drag (upper and lower flask) molding processes, this stage includes pattern removal and flask ejection after the drag is compacted. It is followed by turning over both flasks, drilling pouring gates and risers, manual core setting (if applicable) or cope flask turning, and finally assembling (closing) the flasks.

Quality Inspection and Transfer:‌ The operator visually inspects the sand mold for cracks, breakages, or missing corners. Defective molds are repaired. Qualified molds are transferred to subsequent processes such as pouring or cooling zones, while simultaneously monitoring real-time equipment operating status (e.g., pressure, temperature).

Equipment Shutdown and Maintenance:‌ After production tasks conclude, deactivate the sand supply system, compaction/vibration units, and control computer before disconnecting the power supply. Clean residual sand from within the equipment and from flask surfaces. Perform regular replacement of worn components and execute scheduled maintenance.

