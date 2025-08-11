Construction Process Of Carbon Fiber Geogrids

MENAFN - GetNews) Carbon fiber geogrid is a new type of carbon fiber reinforcing material using a special weaving process, after the coating technology, this weaving minimizes the damage to the strength of the carbon fiber yarn in the process of weaving; coating technology ensures the holding power between the carbon fiber geogrid and the mortar.

Carbon fiber geogrid construction process

1. grass-roots cleaning chiseling

with a high-pressure air pump will be members of the reinforced surface due to the operation of the floating dust, slag, especially around the expansion bolts cleaned up. Before spraying polymer mortar, the surface of the reinforced member should be sprayed with water 6 hours in advance to keep the surface wet and dry until the surface of the member is wet and no water.

2. polymer mortar construction

(1) polymer mortar preparation:

in accordance with the product description of the requirements of the proportion of mortar preparation. Use small mortar mixer for mixing, mixing about 3~5 minutes until uniform, and then pour into the gray bucket for plastering. When the manual plastering process is used, the polymer mortar should not be mixed too much at one time, and it should be prepared according to the construction progress, so as not to store the prepared mortar for too long, and the mortar storage time should not be more than 30 minutes.

(2) Using spraying equipment, the first layer of polymer mortar is sprayed:

Spray the first layer of polymer mortar before the interfacial agent solidifies. Adjust the handwheel, so that the pumping pressure to 10 ~ 15bar (pressure unit 1 bar (bar) = 100,000 Pa (Pa) = 10 Newton / cm2 = 0.1MPa), air compressor 400 ~ 500L/min, open the compressed air switch at the mouth of the spray gun, the material will be uniformly sprayed in the reinforced surfaces and between the carbon fiber mesh . Spraying thickness should basically cover the net sheet (about one centimeter thickness), to complete a spraying.

3. carbon fiber geogrid installation and paving

Carbon fiber grid under the material: should be in accordance with the instructions of the design documents and reinforcement of specific parts of the size of the carbon fiber grid under the material. Under the material size should be considered stress direction lap length of not less than 150mm, non-stress direction does not need to lap; mesh need to lap, lap length along the direction of the main bar should be in line with the design requirements, such as the design is not specified, the lap length should not be less than 150mm, and should not be located in the location of the maximum stress. From one side quickly to the other end of the mesh spread in the mortar, gently pressed into the appropriate to not sag.

4. subsequent polymer mortar spraying:

subsequent spraying should be carried out after the initial setting of the previous polymer mortar. The thickness of subsequent spraying should be controlled at 10~l5mm to reach the thickness required by design, and the surface should be smoothed, compacted and calendared with iron trowel.

5. Polymer mortar plastering range

should be not less than 15mm than the design of the plastering range of the edge of the outer dimension.

6. Protection layer thickness of carbon fiber grill

The thickness of the carbon fiber grill protection layer should not be less than 15mm.

7. Maintenance

At room temperature, the polymer mortar construction is completed within 6 hours, it should be taken to take reliable moisturizing and maintenance measures, and the maintenance time is not less than 7 days, and it should satisfy the time stipulated in the instructions for use of the product.

Carbon fiber geogrid features

1 Suitable for wet environments: suitable for tunnels, slopes and other wet environments;

2 Good fire resistance: 1cm thick mortar protective layer can reach 60 minutes fire standards;

3 Good durability, corrosion resistance: carbon fiber stabilized for inert materials, in terms of durability, corrosion resistance performance;

4 High tensile strength: its tensile strength of the steel bar is seven to eight times the construction of a simple welding.

5 Light weight: the density is a quarter of steel and does not affect the size of the original structure.

-p class="alignnone size-full wp-image-9293" src="https://www.fiberglassfiber.com/uploads/Construction-process-of-carbon-fiber-geogrids.jpg" alt="Construction process of carbon fiber geogrids" />