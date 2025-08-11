Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) Roth Capital Bullish, CEO & Board Buy Big As Twisttm Gains Global Traction More Stocks Inside

Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP) is making waves in both the capital markets and the global apparel industry. Following the debut of its Twist circular polyester resin , the company is in advanced talks with major fashion, sportswear, and home textile brands seeking traceable, sustainable, high-performance materials. Twist-produced from recycled textile waste -delivers premium durability, verifiable sustainability, and infinite recyclability, positioning Loop as a leader in the circular economy .

Roth Capital's latest report underscores this momentum, highlighting several key catalysts:

Insider Buys: CEO & Board scoop 1.45M shares (~$1.5M @ $1.09 avg)

India Joint Venture: First plant on track for completion by year-end

Twist Launch: 100% recycled polyester resin from textile waste

Rating: “Buy” reiterated with a $3.00 price target

Adding to the bullish outlook, July 2025 saw CEO and Board Members purchase a combined 1.45 million shares of LOOP stock-valued at approximately $1.5 million at an average price of $1.09 . This marks the largest insider buying activity since at least December 2024, signaling high confidence from leadership in the company's future trajectory. See Roth Report .

LOOP shares have climbed 21% over the past month , moving from $1.42 to $1.72, including a 7.9% jump the session after insider buying was disclosed. CEO Daniel Solomita discussed these developments, brand partnerships, and expansion plans in a recent Alpha Podcast interview, further fueling investor interest and industry buzz. Listen to Podcast Now!

Furthermore, PET plastic (Polyethylene Terephthalate) , Twist overcomes the limitations of conventional recycling, which can degrade quality or rely on fossil fuels. Loop's proprietary technology restores PET to its original molecular state, allowing for infinite reuse without performance loss . PET is already widely used in water bottles, food containers, and textiles , and Twist now offers a fully circular, premium-grade alternative for the global market.

