Summer 2025 Is All About Archery For These Dubai Sisters

Two years ago, a spring vacation in Ras Al Khaimah changed everything for sisters Rakshita and Niranjana Saravanan. A simple archery session at the resort - ending with Rakshita popping a balloon target with her second arrow - sparked something deep and lasting. Within weeks, the sisters had joined a professional archery club in Dubai. Today, they're not just weekend warriors, they're serious contenders on the national circuit, redefining what it means to be young, focused, and fearless in the UAE's rising archery scene.

Rakshita, 15, a 10th grader, and Niranjana, 9, a fourth grader at GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail, are collecting medals and shattering expectations. Rakshita recently clinched gold at the Emirates Archery League Final and the UAE School Games (U-15 Women), while Niranjana earned silver at the Dubai School Games and bronze at the UAE School Games (U-12 Women). Together, this sibling duo is proving that passion, precision, and perseverance run in the family.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

Sister act

Despite their age gap and different training tracks, the Saravanan sisters are each other's biggest motivators.“We don't usually train together, but when we do during the indoor season, it's always competitive and fun,” says Rakshita.“Watching her keeps me on my toes,” Niranjana adds.“She helps me believe in what's possible.”

Rakshita thrives on results - the thrill of a perfect shot landing exactly where she aimed. Niranjana, meanwhile, finds joy in the ritual: the draw, the focus, the release.“She's in love with the process,” Rakshita smiles,“and that discipline shows.”

While most kids are enjoying laid-back summer holidays, these sisters are gearing up for the archery season which begins in October. In Dubai, they train three times a week for four hours at D'Archers Club under Coach Rao and Coach Toby, the professionals who first introduced them to the sport. When in India, the pace quickens: six to seven hours daily at the Archery Learning Centre in Coimbatore with Coach Abishek and Coach Kayal.

The journey hasn't been a solo one. Their school community has played a major role in keeping the balance between academics and sport.“Our principal, Fatima Martin, always reminds us that excellence comes from commitment,” says Rakshita.“She, along with our supportive faculty like Teresa Thomas and Dr Ashok Choudhary, has made it possible for us to chase big goals while staying on track academically.”

Rakshita even delivered a TEDx Talk at school, 'The Success Formula: Subtract',where she spoke about cutting out distractions and self-doubt to focus on what matters.

Bigger Targets

Their path to success hasn't been without hiccups. Rakshita recalls a state-level competition in Tamil Nadu where her D-loop, the tiny but crucial string on her bow, snapped mid-match. What could have been a disaster turned into a blessing when her father's conversation with another parent led them to Coach Abishek, who not only fixed the bow but later became Rakshita's Indian teacher.

“That broken D-loop ended up creating a full-circle moment in my journey,” she laughs.

This season, Rakshita is stepping up to the Under-18 category, ready to face tougher competition, longer distances, and higher expectations.“I'm focused on consistency,” she says.“Every muscle, every shot matters.”

Niranjana, still in the Under-12 bracket, is finding her groove.“Being one of the youngest is scary sometimes,” she admits,“but I'm learning to turn my nerves into focus.”

They both draw inspiration from champions. Rakshita looks up to British archer Ella Gibson for her poise and to Aditi Swami for her breakout success at a young age. Niranjana admires Sheetal Devi's resilience and Jyothi Vennam's commanding presence.

For both girls, archery isn't just a sport - it's a life lesson.

“To any young girl picking up a bow for the first time, I'd say: there will be bad days. Keep going. It's always worth it,” says Rakshita.

Niranjana chimes in with a message that's simple but potent:“Work hard. And never let go of your dreams.”