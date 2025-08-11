Adults Using Pacifiers: Bahrain Mps Call For Action After New 'Bizarre' Global Trend

In Bahrain, a new trend has come to light - one that seems bizarre and disturbing to some. Adults are using pacifiers in public places, especially when commuting on the road.

This practice is believed to have originated in China, where the sudden rise in popularity of "adult pacifiers" marked debates across social media.

According to China Daily, one of the top-selling adult pacifiers on Taobao, a popular e-commerce platform, surpassed 10,000 units sold at 15.90 yuan ($2.20) each.

Now, it has migrated to a Gulf country, with Bahrain's Members of Parliament demanding action to stop this trend, seen as "a breach of public morals", as reported by Gulf Daily New .

After GDN's report, mixed opinions have surfaced on social media, with some stating "Why is this a concern? It doesn't hurt anyone and let's the person using it feel comfortable"

However, others point out that "it might hint at a underlying public health or societal problem, which totally justifies the state-level attention".

What are adult pacifiers?

These pacifiers are larger than ones for babies, as they are specifically marketed towards adults.

Several media outlets have reported that some users say they experienced benefits after using adult pacifiers. Some claim they help with snoring, thus improving the quality of sleep. Others say they even help with weight loss as they curb snacking.

Yet others say the pacifier acts as a coping mechanism for anxiety, giving individuals emotional comfort. However, experts have warned that this can not be a long-term solution as it could delay diagnosing the real cause of mental disturbance, and prevent the individual from dealing with the issue, creating avoidance and dependence on the pacifier.