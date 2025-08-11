Adults Using Pacifiers: Bahrain Mps Call For Action After New 'Bizarre' Global Trend
In Bahrain, a new trend has come to light - one that seems bizarre and disturbing to some. Adults are using pacifiers in public places, especially when commuting on the road.
This practice is believed to have originated in China, where the sudden rise in popularity of "adult pacifiers" marked debates across social media.Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere
According to China Daily, one of the top-selling adult pacifiers on Taobao, a popular e-commerce platform, surpassed 10,000 units sold at 15.90 yuan ($2.20) each.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Now, it has migrated to a Gulf country, with Bahrain's Members of Parliament demanding action to stop this trend, seen as "a breach of public morals", as reported by Gulf Daily New .
After GDN's report, mixed opinions have surfaced on social media, with some stating "Why is this a concern? It doesn't hurt anyone and let's the person using it feel comfortable"
However, others point out that "it might hint at a underlying public health or societal problem, which totally justifies the state-level attention".What are adult pacifiers?
These pacifiers are larger than ones for babies, as they are specifically marketed towards adults.
Several media outlets have reported that some users say they experienced benefits after using adult pacifiers. Some claim they help with snoring, thus improving the quality of sleep. Others say they even help with weight loss as they curb snacking.
Yet others say the pacifier acts as a coping mechanism for anxiety, giving individuals emotional comfort. However, experts have warned that this can not be a long-term solution as it could delay diagnosing the real cause of mental disturbance, and prevent the individual from dealing with the issue, creating avoidance and dependence on the pacifier.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment