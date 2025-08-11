Why John Abraham Avoids 'Bollywood Parties', Keeps Marriage Private

Bollywood actor John Abraham has long been admired not only for his on-screen presence but also for the way he keeps his personal life firmly out of the limelight. In a recent conversation with India Today, John revealed that this privacy is a“conscious” choice he shares with his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal.

The couple, who rarely make public appearances together, have agreed to keep their relationship away from headlines.“That is a very conscious decision, because my films have nothing to do with my personal life,” John said.“In all these years, I have never had a publicist or an agent. I don't have someone who is manufacturing stuff for me out there. So the minute my films are over, I become not newsworthy and I go into my shell and I come out to speak only when I have something relevant to say.”

When he's not promoting a film, John turns his attention to other passions; notably his football academy in Shillong and scriptwriting. His low-profile lifestyle extends to avoiding the Bollywood party circuit, something he says was true even before marriage.

“I never went to parties even before I got married. I have always chosen to stay out because the music is too loud and I don't drink alcohol. I have a problem with alcohol because my father loves his single malt,” he explained.“Also, I sleep very early and I wake up at 4-4:30 am. I read as much as I can after waking up and I devour world news.”

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John spoke about his unwavering dedication to fitness, revealing that he hasn't missed a gym session in 35 years.“I don't do it for narcissistic reasons as if I need to have a six-pack for a particular film. I have it, great! I'm fit, great! I have got a migraine issue. So, on those days, I'll do lighter weights. But I won't not go to the gym,” he said.“There's a special ecosystem of people that really get what I'm doing and that's who I cater to.”

John's upcoming film, Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan, is an action thriller set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025.