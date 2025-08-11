Dark Horse Cpas Announce Hiring Of Mike Grimasauskas As Principal Accelerator

Michael Grimasauskas, CPA

Grimasauskas Begins Principal Accelerator Program, Launches Tax and Accounting Practice Serving SMBs in San Diego, CA.

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top national accounting and tax advisory firm focused on small businesses and individuals, proudly announces the addition of Mike Grimasauskas, CPA, to its Principal Accelerator Program. A former tax accountant turned entrepreneur, Grimasauskas brings a blend of sharp technical skills, first-hand business ownership experience, and a relentless drive to deliver meaningful financial guidance to his clients.

Grimasauskas first crossed paths with Dark Horse long before joining the firm. "I knew and worked with Max before he and Chase founded Dark Horse, and I've followed the journey from the beginning," he said. "While I loved the work I was doing at a mid-size firm, it was stuck in the dark ages. I found my entrepreneurial voice in real estate, but accounting is what I've always been passionate about. After running my own business, making mistakes, and learning from them, I knew it was time to come back and build something real in this space."

A chance post from CEO Chase Birky led Grimasauskas to the firm's website-and down a rabbit hole. "Next thing you know, I had scheduled a call. Every conversation with Chase, Max, and Justin felt intentional and aligned. I knew I'd found the right platform-and the right people. I'm beyond excited to get started and be part of the Dark Horse family."

With a strong focus on serving small business owners, Grimasauskas brings a comprehensive perspective to the role that goes beyond compliance. "Accounting touches everything-budgeting, financing, taxes. If you show me a well-run business, I'll show you an accountant who has their back."

On the tax side, his mission is clear: help clients realize the value of strategic planning before it's too late. "Tax services are often overlooked until there's a big bill or an audit. That's when they realize they needed us at the table all along. We help clients avoid those surprises-and capture opportunities they didn't even know existed."

"Mike brings the rare perspective of someone who's been in the trenches, not just as a CPA, but as a business owner," said Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "He understands how to deliver advice that moves the needle. That's exactly the kind of advisor we want in our corner and the kind of partner clients need. We're thrilled to have him on board."

About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing, and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.

Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.

The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway or by emailing [email protected] .

About Dark Horse CPAs

Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit darkhorse .

SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED