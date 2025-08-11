Top Los Angeles Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. David Salehani Enhances Genioplasty And Corrective Jaw Surgery With Virtual Surgical Planning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VSP technology allows Dr. Salehani to digitally plan jaw positioning and surgical movements before entering the operating room. This precise, computer-assisted method reduces surgical time, lowers procedural costs, and shortens patient recovery-without compromising outcomes. By leveraging 3D imaging and simulation, Dr. Salehani achieves exceptional alignment and symmetry in both cosmetic and functional cases.

"Virtual Surgical Planning enables a level of control and predictability that transforms the surgical experience for patients and surgeons alike," said Dr. Salehani. "It's an essential tool in delivering the best possible outcomes with reduced risk and downtime."

Highly regarded for his ability to manage complex maxillofacial conditions, Dr. Salehani combines surgical expertise with advanced diagnostic and planning technologies. His West Hollywood-based practice is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, allowing him to address a wide range of conditions-from facial trauma and deformities to aesthetic jawline refinement-with superior precision.

In addition to genioplasty, Dr. Salehani performs orthognathic surgery, facial reconstruction , and dental implant procedures, offering a full spectrum of oral and maxillofacial services to patients across Southern California.

More About Dr. David Salehani:

Dr. David Salehani earned his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry with honors, a medical degree, and his dental degree with honors from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital a Level I trauma Center. Dr. Salehani further honed his skills with an internship in general surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Salehani's practice is dedicated to both functional and cosmetic surgery, offering procedures that range from complicated oral surgical procedures and dental/facial implants to facial trauma surgery and corrective jaw surgery. His holistic approach ensures that patients not only achieve their desired aesthetic outcomes but also experience improved health and function.

Dr. Salehani is an active member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the American Dental Association. He also holds hospital privileges at UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

