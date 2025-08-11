Delhi BJP Holds Tiranga Yatras In 32 Mandals To Honour Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) On the call of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Tiranga Yatras were organised at 32 mandals for the second successive day on Monday, said a party leader.

Tiranga Yatras were held in 32 mandals across 10 districts, with participation from Members of Parliament, state office-bearers, MLAs, district presidents, and mandal-level officials and workers.

Tiranga Yatra was organised in two mandals of Keshavpuram district, seven mandals of Chandni Chowk district, three mandals of Mayur Vihar district, six mandals of Shahdara district, three mandals of Karol Bagh district, two mandals of New Delhi district, three mandals of North West Delhi district, one mandal of Outer Delhi district, four mandals of West Delhi district, and one mandal of Najafgarh district.

Sachdeva stated that the Tiranga Yatra is being organised nationwide in response to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute to our armed forces who taught Pakistan a lesson through their courage and valour.

He said that as our three armed forces fought with bravery and destroyed the Pakistani-based terror camps, this yatra is being held in their honour.

By participating in this yatra, the public is expressing its gratitude to the Indian armed forces, he said.

In Chandni Chowk, the Tiranga Yatra was organised under the leadership of MP Praveen Khandelwal, aimed at spreading the message of patriotism and honouring the national flag. The procession saw massive participation from traders and BJP workers.

The yatra began at the base of the historic Red Fort and continued till Fatehpuri Cloth Market.

Notable attendees included Chandni Chowk District BJP President Arvind Garg, District In-Charge Rajesh Bhatia, Delhi BJP Spokespersons Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Yasir Jilani, District Coordinators Gopal Garg and Madan Aggarwal, District General Secretary Raja Khari, Lata Sodhi and Praveen Jain, Municipal Councillors Vikesh Sethi, Renu Aggarwal, Sushil Johnty, Kamal Bigdi, Manoj Jindal, Gauri Shankar Temple Committee Secretary Subhash Goyal and from the trade body CAIT, Vipin Ahuja and Ashish Grover, among others.

The Tiranga Yatra received a warm welcome from about 30 organisations, including Chandni Chowk Vyapari Parishad, Chandni Chowk Nagarik Manch, Delhi Mercantile Association, Delhi Electric Traders Association, Delhi Kirana Committee, Nai Sadak Traders Association, and the Cloth Market Committee.