Delhi BJP Holds Tiranga Yatras In 32 Mandals To Honour Armed Forces
Tiranga Yatras were held in 32 mandals across 10 districts, with participation from Members of Parliament, state office-bearers, MLAs, district presidents, and mandal-level officials and workers.
Tiranga Yatra was organised in two mandals of Keshavpuram district, seven mandals of Chandni Chowk district, three mandals of Mayur Vihar district, six mandals of Shahdara district, three mandals of Karol Bagh district, two mandals of New Delhi district, three mandals of North West Delhi district, one mandal of Outer Delhi district, four mandals of West Delhi district, and one mandal of Najafgarh district.
Sachdeva stated that the Tiranga Yatra is being organised nationwide in response to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute to our armed forces who taught Pakistan a lesson through their courage and valour.
He said that as our three armed forces fought with bravery and destroyed the Pakistani-based terror camps, this yatra is being held in their honour.
By participating in this yatra, the public is expressing its gratitude to the Indian armed forces, he said.
In Chandni Chowk, the Tiranga Yatra was organised under the leadership of MP Praveen Khandelwal, aimed at spreading the message of patriotism and honouring the national flag. The procession saw massive participation from traders and BJP workers.
The yatra began at the base of the historic Red Fort and continued till Fatehpuri Cloth Market.
Notable attendees included Chandni Chowk District BJP President Arvind Garg, District In-Charge Rajesh Bhatia, Delhi BJP Spokespersons Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Yasir Jilani, District Coordinators Gopal Garg and Madan Aggarwal, District General Secretary Raja Khari, Lata Sodhi and Praveen Jain, Municipal Councillors Vikesh Sethi, Renu Aggarwal, Sushil Johnty, Kamal Bigdi, Manoj Jindal, Gauri Shankar Temple Committee Secretary Subhash Goyal and from the trade body CAIT, Vipin Ahuja and Ashish Grover, among others.
The Tiranga Yatra received a warm welcome from about 30 organisations, including Chandni Chowk Vyapari Parishad, Chandni Chowk Nagarik Manch, Delhi Mercantile Association, Delhi Electric Traders Association, Delhi Kirana Committee, Nai Sadak Traders Association, and the Cloth Market Committee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment