First Look Of Gouri Kishan, Aditya Madhavan's Medical Crime Thriller 'Others' Released
Venkat Prabhu, who took to his X timeline to release the first look poster of Others on Monday, wrote, "Here is the first look of the new medical crime thriller in Tamil cinema - #Others! Join me in welcoming the young trailblazers making their mark in Tamil cinema! #GrandPictures @adityamadhav01 @Gourayy @NivinKartik @abin_1980 @aravinndsingh @GhibranVaibodha @teamaimpr"
Aishwarya Rajesh, who too released the first look poster of the film, took to her X timeline to write, "Here is the intriguing first look of #Others. An upright cop @adityamadhav01 to unmask a heinous medical crime? #GrandPictures @Gourayy @NivinKartik @abin_1980 @aravinndsingh @GhibranVaibodha @teamaimpr"
The first look of Others, a gripping medical crime thriller, shows debutant actor Aditya Madhavan as a resolute police officer while Gouri G. Kishan, known for her roles in 96 and Master, appears to be playing a doctor in the film.
Complementing the leads are actors Anju Kurian, Munishkanth, Harish Perady, Mala Parvathy, Jagan, and R. Sundarrajan.
The film's arresting visuals have been crafted by acclaimed cinematographer Aravinnd Singh, renowned for his work in Demonte Colony. Adding depth to the narrative will be the music of celebrated music composer Ghibran, who is best known for having scored music for superhits such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.
The lyrics, penned by Mohan Rajan-known for chart-topping albums like Tourist Family, Lover, and Lubber Pandhu- are likely to elevate the project further. Editor Ramar, who has shaped cinematic gems like Vetrimaaran's Asuran and Viduthalai, will be seen bringing his expertise to the editing table in this film, which is being shot on meticulously designed sets by Uma Shanker.
Produced by Murali of Grand Pictures and co-produced by Kartik G, Others is an ambitious medical thriller filmed entirely in Chennai and its outskirts. The makers are gearing up for a grand theatrical release in September.
