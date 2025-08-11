Record 3 Bills Passed In First 5 Months Of BJP Govt: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Presenting a detailed report card of the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, she the session between August 4 and 8 was the most productive in almost a decade.
Taking a jibe at the failures of the previous government, CM Gupta noted that the Aam Aadmi Party administration had managed to pass only 14 bills in its entire five-year term.
The Chief Minister not only exposed the previous government's corruption based on CAG reports but also criticised the AAP for engaging in misleading historical distortions, such as the so-called“Gallows House”.
“Our priority is not political theatrics but constructive debate and governance focused on resolving public issues,” said CM Gupta.
“Every MLA was given the opportunity to speak, and the Opposition was also allotted equal time so that the House could truly function as the voice of the people,” she said.
Highlighting her government's achievements, the Chief Minister pointed out that three crucial bills had been passed in just five months, compared to only 14 in five years under the previous administration - most of which concerned salary revisions and GST.
She emphasised that, in line with democratic principles, members exercised their rights under Article 280 to raise matters in the House, with extensive discussions held on 62 topics.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency and Fee Regulation) Bill was passed with a majority, aiming to curb arbitrary fee hikes in private schools and bring relief to parents, she said.
The Chief Minister said that two CAG reports presented during the session had exposed the financial irregularities of the former Aam Aadmi Party government.
Funds provided by the Central government for Yamuna's cleaning, the AMRUT scheme, and other projects were not utilised appropriately.
Shockingly, even utilisation certificates for GST revenues amounting to Rs 52,000 crore were not submitted. Many schemes remained only on paper, bringing no benefit to the public, she said.
CM Gupta described this as a direct betrayal of the people of Delhi, asserting:“Our government ensures that every rupee is spent transparently in the public interest. No funds will be left idle, and no act of corruption will be tolerated.”
She also stated that her government had rebutted the lies and propaganda spread by the previous administration within the Assembly complex. She condemned the“Gallows House” controversy as a form of negative politics that not only sought to distort historical facts but also defiled the proud legacy of the House.
