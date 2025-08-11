Federal Design-Build Leaders Convene In Reston, VA, For 2025 Industry Days

Free Registration Available for Public and Private Owners

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Time is running out to register for the Design-Build Institute of America's 2025 Federal Sector Design-Build Industry Days, taking place August 20–21 at the Hyatt Regency Reston. This two-day event offers unmatched access to federal agency leaders, design-build experts and timely insights into the future of federal infrastructure.Designed specifically for federal agencies, agencies receiving federal funding and industry partners, the program includes workshops, case studies and detailed briefings from key agencies planning billions in upcoming capital projects.Highlights include:. Federal Economic Outlook with FMI Corporation CEO Chris Daum. Case Studies from the FBI and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Workshops on the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) overhaul and adaptive reuse of federal buildings. Agency Information Sessions with the FBI, FAA, FHWA, NAVFAC, USACE and VA outlining upcoming procurement opportunities. Networking Receptions connecting Owners, practitioners and agency representativesHere's why it matters:. Major capital investments are expected across civil, defense and vertical construction, with agencies previewing upcoming solicitations and portfolio priorities.. The FAR overhaul will have sweeping implications for AEC professionals and government contractors.. Federal agencies like the FBI and NREL are already demonstrating how design-build can improve cost, schedule and performance outcomes, offering real-world models for success.“Federal Owners face enormous pressure to deliver infrastructure projects faster, better and with greater accountability,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director and CEO.“Design-build gives agencies the tools to meet those demands, and this event showcases what successful federal delivery looks like in action.”Registration is free for public and private Owners. Advance registration closes Thursday, Aug. 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Onsite registration opens Aug. 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET.Explore the full program and register at dbiafederal/2025 .

