Guardian Sports Launches Revolutionary Chinstrap To Redefine Helmet Safety In Football

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guardian Chinstrap powered by SoftShoxTM

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Sports is once again leading the charge in athlete protection with the launch of the Guardian Chinstrap powered by SoftShox TM , the first-ever chinstrap specifically engineered for impact absorption. The chinstrap debuted in the NFL pre-season this month and is now available for pre-orders. The Guardian Cap has been credited with helping reduce concussions dramatically in the NFL 1, and the Guardian Chinstrap is the next step in improving athlete safety.

This isn't just a new product. It's the evolution of a long-overlooked piece of protective equipment.

Guardian has teamed up with SoftShox , an innovator in hydraulic impact technology, to tackle the area responsible for approximately 50% of helmet impacts: the facemask .2 The result? A chinstrap that reduces HARM (Head Acceleration Response Metric) by up to 35% , offering unprecedented protection where athletes need it most.

“We're excited to introduce our newest piece of safety equipment for athletes. The Guardian Cap helps address impact reduction on head-to-head, or head-to-ground blows, and now the Guardian Chinstrap is the first to improve an area where approximately half of all impacts occur. The Guardian Chinstrap addresses a critical gap in football safety. We're happy to offer a product that is not only safer, but also uncompromising on comfort and performance,” said Erin Hanson , Co-Founder and CEO of Guardian Sports.

Built with advanced hydraulic suspension technology (as seen in the front of the Chinstrap), the Guardian Chinstrap blends the cushioning feel of a waterbed with the shock-absorbing power of engineered fluid displacement. Lab tests at 7.4 m/s impact speed (commonly recognized as the speed at which NCAA & NFL athletes impact at) ranked it #1 in head acceleration reduction among six leading chinstraps.

“Athletes, coaches, moms and dads shouldn't have to sacrifice performance for better safety. Our partnership of two safety-minded companies is bringing the best of science to the field so people now have a choice for safer sports without compromise,” said Gordon Avery , SoftShox Co-Founder & CEO. “Football needs its seatbelt and I'm happy to say it has arrived.”

“The hydraulic impact reduction technology was first invented and tested in my laboratory at Stanford University, supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health,” said David Camarillo, Ph.D. SoftShox Co-founder.“After many years of research and millions of dollars of investment, I am excited to bring this technology to the field to enhance athlete protection.”

“As a neurosurgeon who treats athletes following a concussion, it is so exciting to see the impact of this innovative liquid shock technology on the athlete to make the sport safer”, said Gerald Grant, MD , SoftShox Co-Founder.

“Our goal is to reduce concussion risk and the effects of repeated head impacts in as many individuals as possible,” said Nick Cecchi, SoftShox Chief Science and Product Officer.“The Guardian Chinstrap powered by SoftShox was made with this goal in mind, and is the first of many SoftShox products that will come to market under our rigorous, science-backed product development process.”

Fully compatible with all major football helmets, the Guardian Chinstrap is currently being used by select college and NFL athletes. Pre-orders & t eam purchase quotes are available now , with individual and team sales launching in January 2026 in two sizes (S/M and L/XL) and two colors (White and Black).

1 National Football League. (2024, October 4). Innovations in player safety help drive NFL preseason concussions to record low. NFL Player Health & Safety. Retrieved from the NFL Player Health & Safety website.

2 Arbogast et al,“Kinematics of Facemask Impacts in Professional American Football.” International Research Council on Biomechanics of Injury. September 2024. Stockholm, Sweden.

__

ABOUT GUARDIAN SPORTS

Founded in 2010, Guardian Sports is on a mission to better protect athletes at every level of play. Known for engineering the Guardian Cap , PEARL lacrosse balls , Guardian LOOP headband, and Guardian Bio-Based TPE Infill , the company is trusted by over 500,000 athletes nationwide. Guardian continues to set the standard in safety-driven innovation. Learn more at .

ABOUT SOFTSHOXTM

SoftShox is a pioneer in hydraulic impact reduction technology, developing systems that cushion, adapt, and absorb energy in ways foam and plastic can't. Its patented approach to protection is now making its way into sports equipment through its collaboration with Guardian Sports. Learn more at .

Attachments



Guardian Chinstrap Powered by SoftShoxTM Guardian Sports, Creators of the Guardian Cap, Launch Revolutionary Chinstrap to Redefine Helmet Safety in Football

CONTACT: Guardian Sports 770-667-6004 ...