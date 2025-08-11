Smart Textiles Market Worth $5.56 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart textiles market is projected to grow from USD 2.41 billion in 2025 to USD 5.56 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The smart textiles market is being driven by increasing demand across sectors such as healthcare, military & protection, sports, and automotive due to their ability to monitor, react, and adapt to external stimuli. Rising health awareness and the need for non-invasive, wearable health monitoring solutions have spurred adoption in medical applications. In military & protection, the push for enhanced soldier safety and performance optimization creates demand for smart uniforms and gear. Additionally, advancements in material science, nanotechnology, and IoT integration enable the development of lightweight, flexible, and multifunctional smart fabrics. As wearable technologies become more mainstream, the convergence of electronics with textiles further accelerates market growth, supported by growing R&D investments and industry collaborations for scalable commercialization. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Smart Textiles Market " 160 – Tables

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.41 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 5.56 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By type, application, vertical, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High production and retail price Key Market Opportunities Development of multi-featured and hybrid smart textiles Key Market Drivers Expanding wearable electronics industry

The smart textiles market presents strong growth opportunities in emerging applications such as energy harvesting garments, e-textiles for mental health monitoring, and smart fashion. The increasing adoption of AI and machine learning for predictive analytics in healthcare and sports opens doors for next-generation smart apparel. Integration with cloud computing and mobile apps enables real-time feedback and data tracking, enhancing the user experience. Furthermore, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly smart fabrics is driving innovation in biodegradable sensors and recyclable conductive materials. Expansion in smart home textiles, such as responsive curtains or bedding, also holds potential. With rising disposable income and digitalization, emerging economies offer untapped markets for smart textile adoption, particularly in personalized healthcare, education, and safety-related applications.

By type, the passive smart textiles segment contributed to a significant share of the smart textiles market in 2024.

The passive smart textiles segment contributed to a significant share of the global smart textiles market, primarily due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and foundational role in enabling smart functionalities. Unlike active or ultra-smart textiles, passive smart textiles do not have in-built actuators or reactive components; instead, they incorporate sensors or conductive materials that allow for the basic sensing and monitoring of external stimuli such as temperature, pressure, or strain. These textiles are widely used in applications where data collection is needed without active response, making them particularly suitable for sports apparel, automotive interiors, basic healthcare garments, and military uniforms. Their lower production complexity and cost compared to advanced smart textiles have encouraged adoption across consumer and industrial sectors. Additionally, passive smart textiles serve as an entry point for industries and consumers experimenting with wearable tech, offering functional benefits like thermal regulation, UV protection, and moisture management. Manufacturers often prefer passive textiles as a first step toward integrating more complex technologies. Furthermore, advancements in conductive yarns, printable electronics, and flexible sensors have improved the durability and wearability of passive textiles. As demand for cost-effective smart clothing continues to rise, the passive smart textiles segment is expected to retain a solid position in the market.

By vertical, the healthcare segment is projected to register a significant CAGR in the smart textiles market during the forecast period.

The healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the smart textiles market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for advanced, non-invasive, and continuous health monitoring solutions. Smart textiles embedded with biosensors enable real-time tracking of vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen levels, and body temperature. These capabilities are crucial for chronic disease management, elderly care, post-operative recovery, and personalized health interventions. The shift toward value-based care and remote patient monitoring has intensified interest from healthcare providers, prompting greater integration of smart textiles into clinical settings and at-home care. Additionally, the miniaturization of sensors and the development of washable, flexible, and skin-compatible fabrics enhance user comfort and product durability. Startups and established med-tech companies are forming strategic alliances with textile manufacturers to bring intelligent garments to market more rapidly. Furthermore, rising investments in digital health infrastructure and government support for wearable health technologies provide a favorable ecosystem for growth. The healthcare sector's strong focus on patient outcomes, cost reduction, and real-time diagnostics positions smart textiles as an essential innovation, making it the fastest-growing application area in the smart textiles market over the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest CAGR in the smart textiles market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the smart textiles industry during the forecast period due to a combination of technological advancements, strong manufacturing capabilities, and increasing demand across key sectors. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in wearable technologies, advanced fabrics, and integrated electronic systems that support the growth of smart textiles. The region's dominance in textile production, supported by cost-effective labor and robust supply chains, provides a competitive edge for large-scale manufacturing and export of smart textile products. Moreover, rising awareness around health and fitness is driving the adoption of wearable garments that monitor vital signs, especially in urban populations. The defense sector in countries like India and China also embraces smart uniforms that offer real-time monitoring, environmental sensing, and adaptive camouflage. Additionally, government initiatives supporting Industry 4.0 and digital health ecosystems are encouraging R&D in intelligent fabric technologies. The region's large and youthful population, increasing disposable income, and growing interest in tech-integrated sports, fashion, and healthcare apparel further fuel demand. Strategic partnerships between local manufacturers and global tech companies are also boosting innovation. These combined factors make Asia Pacific the fastest-growing regional market for smart textiles over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the global smart textiles companies include DuPont (US), Jabil Inc. (US), Gentherm (US), AiQ Smart Clothing (Taiwan), and Sensoria (US). In the smart textiles market, a few other companies have strengthened their market position by developing innovative technologies. These companies include Alphabet (US), Interactive Wear (Germany), Outlast Technologies GmbH (Germany), Adidas (Germany), and Hexoskin (Canada).

