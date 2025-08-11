Laundry Care Products Market Outlook To 2034: Insights For Detergents, Fabric Softeners & Conditioners, Stain Removers & Pre-Treatment Products, Bleaches, Laundry Additives, And Other Products
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$107.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$172.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast parameters
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.5 Secondary
1.5.1.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising consumer awareness of hygiene and cleanliness
3.2.1.2 Innovation and product development
3.2.1.3 Increasing urbanization and busy lifestyles
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Environmental concerns and regulatory challenges
3.2.2.2 Intense market competition and price wars
Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.2.3 Demographic trends
3.2.4 Factors affecting buying decision
3.2.5 Consumer product adoption
3.2.6 Preferred distribution channel
3.2.7 Preferred price range
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Pricing analysis
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Detergents
5.2.1 Powder detergents
5.2.2 Liquid detergents
5.2.3 Pods/capsules
5.3 Fabric softeners and conditioners
5.4 Stain removers and pre-treatment products
5.5 Bleaches
5.6 Laundry additives
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low
6.3 Medium
6.4 High
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Household
7.3 Commercial
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Ecommerce
8.2.2 Company website
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Supermarkets & hypermarkets
8.3.2 Specialty stores
8.3.3 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Amway Home
10.2 Ariel
10.3 Bonux
10.4 Breeze
10.5 Calgon
10.6 Clorox
10.7 Comfort
10.8 Downy
10.9 Gain
10.10 OMO
10.11 Persil
10.12 Seventh Generation
10.13 Silan
10.14 Tide
10.15 Woolite
