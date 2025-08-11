Why Baked Beans Are The Surprise Hit Of Grilling Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burgers and hot dogs might steal the spotlight at summer cookouts, but Bush's Baked Beans are making a strong case for a starring role.

Chef James Briscione says baked beans are showing up in unexpected ways this season, from Baked Beans & Cheese Baked Hot Dogs to Hamburger Baked Beans and even Grilled Chile Rellenos .

“Bush's Beans bring a depth of flavor and texture that works with almost anything on the grill,” said Briscione.“They hold their own next to barbecue and can also be the base for easy, satisfying dishes.”

With a variety of flavors, including Original, Brown Sugar Hickory, Vegetarian and Zero Sugar Added, Bush's Baked Beans offer flexibility for different tastes and dietary needs. Briscione adds that the right bean dish can bring comfort food appeal without requiring extra prep or fancy ingredients.

As cookouts and potlucks fill the calendar, baked beans are proving they are more than a side. For recipes and more ideas, visit Bush Brothers & Company at bushbeans.com .

