Why Baked Beans Are The Surprise Hit Of Grilling Season
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
Chef James Briscione says baked beans are showing up in unexpected ways this season, from Baked Beans & Cheese Baked Hot Dogs to Hamburger Baked Beans and even Grilled Chile Rellenos .
“Bush's Beans bring a depth of flavor and texture that works with almost anything on the grill,” said Briscione.“They hold their own next to barbecue and can also be the base for easy, satisfying dishes.”
With a variety of flavors, including Original, Brown Sugar Hickory, Vegetarian and Zero Sugar Added, Bush's Baked Beans offer flexibility for different tastes and dietary needs. Briscione adds that the right bean dish can bring comfort food appeal without requiring extra prep or fancy ingredients.
As cookouts and potlucks fill the calendar, baked beans are proving they are more than a side. For recipes and more ideas, visit Bush Brothers & Company at bushbeans.com .CONTACT: Media Contact: Grace McNamara +1-224-305-5645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment