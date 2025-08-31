Odesa Region Suffers Major Power Outage Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The town of Chornomorsk and its surroundings were hit the hardest. The strike damaged energy infrastructure,” he wrote.

Currently, over 29,000 consumers are without electricity. Restoration work has already begun, critical infrastructure is operating on generators.

Private homes and administrative buildings were also damaged. In some areas, fires broke out but were promptly extinguished by emergency services. One person has been reported injured.

All authorized services are working to eliminate the aftermath of the attack.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 20, a Russian drone attack in Odesa region caused a fire at a fuel and energy facility, injuring one person.

