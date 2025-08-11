Token Security And Descope Unite With Cybersecurity Leaders To Launch Security Guide For Agentic AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Maturity Model Helps Enterprises Safely and Securely Navigate the Shift to Autonomous AI Agents without Delaying Innovation

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Agentic AI rapidly transforms enterprise workflows, a new security challenge is emerging. Today, Token Security and Descope , in collaboration with an expert group of cybersecurity leaders, announced the release of the AI Security Guide: A Maturity Model for Secure Agentic AI Adoption . The comprehensive framework in the guide is designed to help organizations adopt agentic AI securely, responsibly and at scale, while promoting AI innovation.

The guide brings together practical insights and best practices from across the security community, including CISOs from leading organizations such as Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), Vercel, Verily Life Sciences, Live Oak Bank, AppLovin, Notable Capital, and Xcel Energy.

“We're entering a world where AI doesn't just suggest, it acts,” said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security.“Agentic AI systems are launching code, triggering workflows, making decisions, and creating new identities. As a result, Non-Human Identities will quickly outnumber human identities by more than 100 to one. Security must now shift priority to the identities that matter most in this new world.”

“We created this guide because we kept hearing the same question from CISOs and developers; 'How do I make sure our AI or MCP server doesn't break things or worse?,'” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope.“The answer starts with treating AI agents like first-class actors. Secure authentication, granular authorization, and policy-based governance needs to be baked into every agentic AI deployment. We're proud to team up with the best minds in the industry to offer a roadmap to ensuring secure AI and MCP deployments.”

The AI Security Guide outlines a four-phase maturity model that helps enterprises address the risks of AI autonomy: from shadow AI experimentation to the secure deployment of autonomous agents operating across critical systems. It emphasizes identity and access management (IAM) for Non-Human Identities (NHIs), policy-based controls, and continuous governance for both internal and third-party AI tools.

The four phases of the maturity model phases are:



Ad-hoc AI Adoption and Deployment

Structured AI Enablement and Integration

Operationalizing AI Infrastructure and Governance Autonomous AI Action and Operational Control

Contributing authors of the guide include:



Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder & CEO at Token Security

Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope

Ty Sbano, former CISO at Vercel

Rich Friedberg, CISO at Live Oak Bank

Clint Maples, CISO at Robert Half

Shaun Marion, VP & CSO at Xcel Energy

Laura Hamilton, Investor at Notable Capital

Jason Woloz, CISO at Verily Life Sciences

Jeremiah Kung, Global Head of InfoSec at AppLovin

Anshu Gupta, former CISO

Jeff Trudeau, Fintech CISO

Kapil Bareja, Cyber and Strategic Risk Leader, Deloitte Latesh Nair, Global Product Head, Healthfirst



“Agentic AI isn't just the next wave of technology. It fundamentally redefines how systems behave, make decisions, and interact autonomously,” said Shaun Marion, VP and CISO at Xcel Energy.“This guide arrives at a critical moment to provide security leaders a playbook to ensure we don't move into a future shaped by invisible AI actors, untraceable actions, and preventable failures.”

Read the AI Security Guide: A Maturity Model for Secure Agentic AI Adoption:

To mark the launch, Token Security and Descope will host an exclusive Agentic AI Security Dinner on August 27, 2025 in San Francisco where Itamar Apelblat and Rishi Bhargava will lead a fireside chat. The event will gather security leaders, CISOs, and innovators to discuss best practices, emerging challenges, and real-world implementation of secure Agentic AI and MCP. RSVP now:

About Token Security

Token Security is the leader in Non-Human Identity Security, from on-prem and cloud to agentic AI. Its NHI platform empowers teams to reduce risk while accelerating AI adoption by discovering, understanding, governing, and securing NHIs, while detecting and responding to threats. With an AI-native, machine-first platform that secures NHIs across your entire organization, Token Security provides the deepest, most actionable insights while enabling business innovation and growth.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. Learn more about Token Security:

About Descope

Descope is a drag and drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identity journeys. Our no / low code solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for end users, business customers, partner applications, AI agents, and MCP servers. Hundreds of businesses use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and get a 360-degree view of their customer and machine identities. Learn more about Descope:

