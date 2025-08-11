Token Security And Descope Unite With Cybersecurity Leaders To Launch Security Guide For Agentic AI Adoption
LOS ALTOS, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Agentic AI rapidly transforms enterprise workflows, a new security challenge is emerging. Today, Token Security and Descope , in collaboration with an expert group of cybersecurity leaders, announced the release of the AI Security Guide: A Maturity Model for Secure Agentic AI Adoption . The comprehensive framework in the guide is designed to help organizations adopt agentic AI securely, responsibly and at scale, while promoting AI innovation.
The guide brings together practical insights and best practices from across the security community, including CISOs from leading organizations such as Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), Vercel, Verily Life Sciences, Live Oak Bank, AppLovin, Notable Capital, and Xcel Energy.
“We're entering a world where AI doesn't just suggest, it acts,” said Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder and CEO of Token Security.“Agentic AI systems are launching code, triggering workflows, making decisions, and creating new identities. As a result, Non-Human Identities will quickly outnumber human identities by more than 100 to one. Security must now shift priority to the identities that matter most in this new world.”
“We created this guide because we kept hearing the same question from CISOs and developers; 'How do I make sure our AI or MCP server doesn't break things or worse?,'” said Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope.“The answer starts with treating AI agents like first-class actors. Secure authentication, granular authorization, and policy-based governance needs to be baked into every agentic AI deployment. We're proud to team up with the best minds in the industry to offer a roadmap to ensuring secure AI and MCP deployments.”
The AI Security Guide outlines a four-phase maturity model that helps enterprises address the risks of AI autonomy: from shadow AI experimentation to the secure deployment of autonomous agents operating across critical systems. It emphasizes identity and access management (IAM) for Non-Human Identities (NHIs), policy-based controls, and continuous governance for both internal and third-party AI tools.
The four phases of the maturity model phases are:
- Ad-hoc AI Adoption and Deployment Structured AI Enablement and Integration Operationalizing AI Infrastructure and Governance Autonomous AI Action and Operational Control
Contributing authors of the guide include:
- Itamar Apelblat, Co-Founder & CEO at Token Security Rishi Bhargava, Co-Founder of Descope Ty Sbano, former CISO at Vercel Rich Friedberg, CISO at Live Oak Bank Clint Maples, CISO at Robert Half Shaun Marion, VP & CSO at Xcel Energy Laura Hamilton, Investor at Notable Capital Jason Woloz, CISO at Verily Life Sciences Jeremiah Kung, Global Head of InfoSec at AppLovin Anshu Gupta, former CISO Jeff Trudeau, Fintech CISO Kapil Bareja, Cyber and Strategic Risk Leader, Deloitte Latesh Nair, Global Product Head, Healthfirst
“Agentic AI isn't just the next wave of technology. It fundamentally redefines how systems behave, make decisions, and interact autonomously,” said Shaun Marion, VP and CISO at Xcel Energy.“This guide arrives at a critical moment to provide security leaders a playbook to ensure we don't move into a future shaped by invisible AI actors, untraceable actions, and preventable failures.”
Read the AI Security Guide: A Maturity Model for Secure Agentic AI Adoption:
To mark the launch, Token Security and Descope will host an exclusive Agentic AI Security Dinner on August 27, 2025 in San Francisco where Itamar Apelblat and Rishi Bhargava will lead a fireside chat. The event will gather security leaders, CISOs, and innovators to discuss best practices, emerging challenges, and real-world implementation of secure Agentic AI and MCP. RSVP now:
About Token Security
Token Security is the leader in Non-Human Identity Security, from on-prem and cloud to agentic AI. Its NHI platform empowers teams to reduce risk while accelerating AI adoption by discovering, understanding, governing, and securing NHIs, while detecting and responding to threats. With an AI-native, machine-first platform that secures NHIs across your entire organization, Token Security provides the deepest, most actionable insights while enabling business innovation and growth.
Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. Learn more about Token Security:
About Descope
Descope is a drag and drop platform to help organizations manage all their external identity journeys. Our no / low code solution helps organizations create, modify, and secure authentication and authorization journeys for end users, business customers, partner applications, AI agents, and MCP servers. Hundreds of businesses use Descope to improve customer experience, prevent account takeover, and get a 360-degree view of their customer and machine identities. Learn more about Descope:
Media contact
Erica Anderson
Offleash for Descope
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment