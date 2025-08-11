Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan’s law enforcement detains two people for arms trafficking

Afghanistan’s law enforcement detains two people for arms trafficking


2025-08-11 09:39:20
(MENAFN) According to reports, law enforcement officials in the northern province of Kunduz, Afghanistan, apprehended two individuals accused of trafficking military equipment on Monday. During the arrest, authorities found two hand grenades, five explosive projectiles, hundreds of Kalashnikov bullets, and additional military supplies in their possession.

The statement from the provincial police office did not elaborate further but noted that following initial inquiries, the suspects would be transferred to the judicial system for further proceedings.

The interim Afghan government has reaffirmed its commitment to confiscate weapons and ammunition from all civilians not affiliated with official security forces.

MENAFN11082025000045017281ID1109912433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search