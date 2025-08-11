403
Afghanistan’s law enforcement detains two people for arms trafficking
(MENAFN) According to reports, law enforcement officials in the northern province of Kunduz, Afghanistan, apprehended two individuals accused of trafficking military equipment on Monday. During the arrest, authorities found two hand grenades, five explosive projectiles, hundreds of Kalashnikov bullets, and additional military supplies in their possession.
The statement from the provincial police office did not elaborate further but noted that following initial inquiries, the suspects would be transferred to the judicial system for further proceedings.
The interim Afghan government has reaffirmed its commitment to confiscate weapons and ammunition from all civilians not affiliated with official security forces.
