Russia Downs Dozens of Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense systems intercepted a large number of Ukrainian drones during the night of Monday, including several that were en route to Moscow, according to the country's Defense Ministry.
The ministry's combined reports stated that a total of 59 drones were neutralized overnight and into the morning hours, with the incidents occurring in multiple areas throughout the nation and over the Black Sea.
A few hours after the Defense Ministry's latest updates, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin shared via Telegram that seven additional drones had been eliminated as they approached the capital.
In his posts, Sobyanin mentioned that each drone was brought down in separate incidents and emphasized that emergency teams were currently at the crash locations.
He confirmed that there were no injuries or structural damage reported.
The three statements issued by the Defense Ministry throughout the night and into Monday morning identified the targeted locations as the Belgorod Region, Bryansk and Kaluga regions, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Crimea, as well as the Orlov, Kursk, Voronezh, Ryazan, Moscow, and Tula regions.
Over the past several months, Ukrainian forces have stepped up the use of long-range drones, directing attacks at border territories and deeper into Russian territory, including residential districts and infrastructure.
In response, Moscow has launched what it refers to as "high-precision strikes" against Ukrainian military-associated targets, insisting that these operations are never "directed at civilians."
