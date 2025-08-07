Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's CEC Weighs Launch Of Manufacturing Facilities In Uzbekistan

2025-08-07 05:07:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6 . Mirziyod Yunusov, Chairman of Uzbekistan's Uzeltexsanoat Association, met with Yan Limin, Vice President of China Electronics Corporation (CEC), to discuss the potential establishment of CEC-supported manufacturing facilities in Uzbekistan during an official visit to China, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed opportunities for the joint production of modern electronic products, technology transfer. Particular attention was given to the potential establishment of CEC-backed manufacturing facilities in the country.

The parties confirmed mutual interest in expanding industrial cooperation and developing a long-term strategic partnership in the electrical engineering sector between Uzbekistan and China.

CEC is the largest Chinese conglomerate in the electronics and information technology sector, encompassing more than 660 joint ventures, including well-known companies such as CEC Panda, Great Wall Technology, and China Software & Service Co. The corporation employs over 130,000 people. For 14 consecutive years, CEC has been listed in the Fortune Global 500, ranking 435th among the world's largest companies in 2024. The corporation plays a key role in implementing the national strategies "Digital China" and "Made in China 2025," with its products and solutions exported to more than 60 countries worldwide.

