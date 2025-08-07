China's CEC Weighs Launch Of Manufacturing Facilities In Uzbekistan
In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed opportunities for the joint production of modern electronic products, technology transfer. Particular attention was given to the potential establishment of CEC-backed manufacturing facilities in the country.
The parties confirmed mutual interest in expanding industrial cooperation and developing a long-term strategic partnership in the electrical engineering sector between Uzbekistan and China.
CEC is the largest Chinese conglomerate in the electronics and information technology sector, encompassing more than 660 joint ventures, including well-known companies such as CEC Panda, Great Wall Technology, and China Software & Service Co. The corporation employs over 130,000 people. For 14 consecutive years, CEC has been listed in the Fortune Global 500, ranking 435th among the world's largest companies in 2024. The corporation plays a key role in implementing the national strategies "Digital China" and "Made in China 2025," with its products and solutions exported to more than 60 countries worldwide.
