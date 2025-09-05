First Tesla Delivered In Mumbai: Pratap Sarnaik Receives Model Y From Experience Center
India's first 'Tesla Experience Center' in Mumbai was inaugurated on July 15 this year.Watch video:
The US electric car manufacturer expanded its presence in India with the launch of a second experience centre in Delhi on August 11. The experience centre in the national capital is located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area. It will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla's electric vehicles introduced in India.Also Read | Indian envoy visits Teslas China factory amid buzz over exports to India
Yesterday, in a post on X, Tesla India announced that deliveries of Model Y will begin soon in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune.“Deliveries for Model Y starting soon,” the post reads.
Tesla marked its entry in the Indian automobile market on July 15 with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, Tesla Model Y, which was priced around ₹60 lakhs.Also Read | India tax panel calls for steep levies on luxury EVs in blow for Tesla, BMW
Notably, Tesla's Model Y is the only model available in the Indian market. Offering two variants, Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, the former is priced at ₹60 lakhs while the latter costs ₹68 lakhs. Among the two variants, the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive has a more substantial range of 622 kilometres and boasts an ability to reach 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.6 seconds.
An addition of ₹6 lakhs on top of the base prices offers customers the access to Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.Also Read | GST new rates on cars! List from Maruti Alto to Grand Vitara, Thar and more
Model Y is available in six colours, of which Stealth Grey is the only colour being offered at no extra charge . Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue colours come at an extra cost. Additionally, colour options for the interior design include white and black themes.
Furthermore, the supercharging capabilities provide up to 267 kilometres of range within the same 15-minute timeframe. Other features include eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera to support its driver-assistance system.
