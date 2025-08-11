403
Russia Criticizes Western Leaders' Ukraine Remark
(MENAFN) A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, strongly criticized a recent declaration made by Ukraine’s Western European supporters regarding the planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Speaking on Monday, she referred to the joint statement as “another Nazi-style pamphlet.”
The criticized declaration was issued on Sunday by the heads of France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, and Finland, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Titled “on peace for Ukraine,” the statement was a reaction to the forthcoming summit in Alaska between Putin and Trump, set to take place on August 15.
The European leaders expressed approval of the US president’s push for a diplomatic path to resolve the conflict involving Moscow and Kiev.
However, they insisted that “only an approach” that involves “pressure on the Russian Federation” stands a chance of working.
Zakharova responded later that day, labeling the declaration as “another Nazi-style pamphlet,” accusing it of promoting the idea that peace in Ukraine can supposedly only be achieved through coercion directed at Russia and by backing Kiev.
She also criticized the stance of Ukraine’s European and British allies, noting that while they call for a halt in fighting, they continue supplying arms to what she referred to as “Kiev terrorists.”
