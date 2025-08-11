403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Report showcases China’s pioneering efforts in ecological conservation
(MENAFN) A recent report sheds light on China’s pioneering efforts in ecological conservation and the worldwide impact of its approach.
The publication, titled "Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains for Beautiful China and World: China's Ecological Civilization Concept and Practice, and How They Inspire the World," was released jointly by a prominent news agency’s think tank and a research center focused on ecological civilization thought.
The report offers an in-depth overview of the origins, key principles, and profound importance of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." It details the theoretical innovations behind this idea, its practical application within China, and its significance on a global scale.
During a symposium discussing the report, the deputy editor-in-chief of the news agency noted that this evolving concept—continuously refined through experience—has guided China to notable achievements in ecological and green development. Moreover, it has contributed valuable insights and strategies to support sustainable development worldwide.
As the report emphasizes, the belief that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has become the foundational philosophy and guiding framework for China’s ecological civilization efforts.
The publication, titled "Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains for Beautiful China and World: China's Ecological Civilization Concept and Practice, and How They Inspire the World," was released jointly by a prominent news agency’s think tank and a research center focused on ecological civilization thought.
The report offers an in-depth overview of the origins, key principles, and profound importance of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." It details the theoretical innovations behind this idea, its practical application within China, and its significance on a global scale.
During a symposium discussing the report, the deputy editor-in-chief of the news agency noted that this evolving concept—continuously refined through experience—has guided China to notable achievements in ecological and green development. Moreover, it has contributed valuable insights and strategies to support sustainable development worldwide.
As the report emphasizes, the belief that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has become the foundational philosophy and guiding framework for China’s ecological civilization efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment