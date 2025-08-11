Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Report showcases China’s pioneering efforts in ecological conservation

2025-08-11 09:16:26
(MENAFN) A recent report sheds light on China’s pioneering efforts in ecological conservation and the worldwide impact of its approach.

The publication, titled "Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains for Beautiful China and World: China's Ecological Civilization Concept and Practice, and How They Inspire the World," was released jointly by a prominent news agency’s think tank and a research center focused on ecological civilization thought.

The report offers an in-depth overview of the origins, key principles, and profound importance of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." It details the theoretical innovations behind this idea, its practical application within China, and its significance on a global scale.

During a symposium discussing the report, the deputy editor-in-chief of the news agency noted that this evolving concept—continuously refined through experience—has guided China to notable achievements in ecological and green development. Moreover, it has contributed valuable insights and strategies to support sustainable development worldwide.

As the report emphasizes, the belief that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has become the foundational philosophy and guiding framework for China’s ecological civilization efforts.

