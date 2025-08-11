Headlight Market Forecast : $12.0 Billion By 2031 With 6.1% Growth Rate

ALLIED LOGO.png

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global headlight market generated $6.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Covid-19 scenario :The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the headlight market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players.The sale of headlights is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. Production loss is anticipated to increase if the lockdown in countries is extended.The report segments the global headlight market on the basis of technology, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel, and region.Based on technology, the LED segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2031.Based on vehicle propulsion, the ICE vehicle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the market. However, the electric vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.On the basis of sales channel, the OEM segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.The global headlight market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Get More Information Before Buying :Key Benefits For Stakeholders :This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the headlight market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing headlight market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the headlight market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global headlight market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.The global headlight market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Continental AG, De Amertek Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Valeo Sa, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., J.W. Speaker Corporation, Osram Gmbh, and Zkw Group.Procure Complete Research Report Now :The report analyzes these key players in the global headlight market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.Browse More Trending Reports :Railway Cybersecurity Market :Automotive Dealer Management System Market :Automotive Filter Market :Automotive HMI Market :About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

email us here

+ + 1 800-792-5285

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.